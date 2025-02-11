African Energy Bank To Hit $120bn Capitalisation In Five Years – Lokpobiri

Share

The Minister of State, Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, gas said the African Energy Bank (AEB) with an initial capital base of $5 billion is projected to hit $120 billion capitalisation in five years.

He stated that the bank would provide funds which would address the funding requirements for solutions to energy challenges in the continent.

He also said the building of the bank, which is headquartered in Nigeria, was ready and was just going through final touches.

He expressed the hope the bank would soon be inaugurated.

He spoke on Tuesday at the opening session of the 9th edition of the Sub-Saharan Africa International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (SAIPEC) 2025.

The theme of the summit was: “Building Africa’s Future: Advancing Local Content and Sustainable Development in the Oil and Gas Industry.”

Lokpobiri said: “For us in Africa, the AEB is the solution. The AEB is good to go. This is a bank that will start with about $5billion that will be contributed by member countries and affiliating banks.

“The affiliate banks have said that, as part of the agreement, they will seal their oil and gas portfolio to that bank. At the last meeting I had was that the exposure to oil and gas was about $13 to $14 billion.

“If you add that to the $5 billion, it is about $19 billion. The projection is that in the next four or five years, this bank will grow up to $120 billion. That is the way to go. We want sustainable investment, not promises that can never be kept.

“As part of our commitment to host the AEB, the building is ready, we are just putting the finishing touches to it. It is a beautiful building. We do not need to go elsewhere looking for funding in Africa. We look inward for inward for funding in Africa.

“We are also calling African Heads of State to bring all their funds here and investments outside the continent. Bring them and invest in this sector.

If we have to solve our energy problem, with 60 million having no electricity, there is no way we can Industrialise. The world will grow and leave Africa behind.”

He added: “One of the greatest challenges to Africa’s energy development has been access to financing. As global investment in oil and gas declines due to energy transitions, Africa has decided to take charge by creating its own solutions.

“A landmark initiative in this regard is the establishment of the African Energy Bank (AEB), which will be hosted in Nigeria. This institution has the potential to revolutionize energy financing across the continent by providing funding tailored to Africa’s unique energy needs. This is not just for oil-producing nations; it is for all of Africa.

“The African Energy Bank represents a shift toward financial autonomy. It allows us to move away from dependency on foreign capital and external policies that do not align with Africa’s development priorities. This bank has the power to unlock billions in funding, accelerate infrastructure development, and secure Africa’s energy future. This is how we take control of our destiny.

“For the African Energy Bank to succeed, it requires broad support. Every African nation must play a role in strengthening this institution, ensuring it catalyzes economic transformation. Nigeria has taken the lead in hosting this bank, but its success will depend on the collective commitment of all African nations, private investors, and regional financial institutions.”

Chairman of the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN), Engr Wole Ogunsanya, said the summit brought the best minds and expertise in the oil and gas industry from around the world.

He said: “As we gather here for the 9th edition, we recognize the critical role that the oil and gas sector plays in driving economic growth, energy security, and sustainable development in our region.

“Over the next few days, we will engage in thought-provoking discussions, share knowledge, and explore innovative solutions to the challenges facing our industry.

“PETAN, as a think-tank organization, has been keenly following industry trends, and has carefully selected the theme and sub-themes of this conference to help shape an even more positive energy outlook for Africa in tandem with our vision to deepen collaborations with governments and critical stakeholders in navigating the next phases of the oil and gas sector that holds the key to the growth and development of our national and regional economies.”

He added: “This is why we shall be hearing from critical industry stakeholders, amongst which is the African Petroleum Producers Organization (APPO), to give insights on what is seen to be the most pressing issue facing the continent’s energy sector, – financing and other challenges. “We are excited that international investors, development banks and private equity firms have shown a steadfast interest in the African energy market and the launch of the Africa Energy Bank by the African Export-Import Bank and APPO, was a key milestone that marked the creation of a first-of-its-kind institution designed to fund and facilitate energy initiatives across the continent with a head office in Nigeria.

“PETAN is excited about several final investment decisions that have been successfully closed, including Shell’s $5.5 billion Bonga North deepwater project as well as back home, the recent award of a construction license to Nigeria’s UTM FLNG as well as the awarding of ten licenses for gas

distribution across clusters by the NMDPRA.

“We also acknowledge notable developments in natural gas exploration and LNG exports with Senegal’s Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG reaching its first gas production, and the Republic of Congo’s first LNG exports to Italy from the Congo LNG.”

Group Chief Executive Officer, of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPC Ltd), Mele Kyari, said them the conference, was apt.

He stated that Africa plays a major and critical role in guaranteeing energy availability, energy affordability and energy sustainability to boost economic growth.

He added that the key players in achieving this are all gathered at the event.

Kyari, whose address was read by an official of the company said that geographically, sub-Saharan Africa has an advantage to capitalize on the advancements that have been made in the oil and gas industry to meet the continent’s energy demands, guarantee energy supply, reduce import dependency, expand their economies and overall build a sustainable future for millions of people beyond their shores.

Share

Please follow and like us: