African Energy Bank In Focus At Aret Adams Memorial Lecture

Experts will during the 23rd annual Aret Adams Memorial lecture, address topical industry issues including how the African Energy Bank will financing Africa’s Energy Future.

The Programs Manager of Aret Adams Foundation, Mr. Akin Jokojeje, in a statement said the theme for this year’s lecture is tagged “The African Energy Bank: Financing.

He explained that in choosing the topic, the Board of Trustees noted that it has become important to highlights the vision and mission of African Energy Bank, for the purpose of espousing its role in sustainable energy development and the potential opportunities that it will offers Nigeria and the continent of Africa as a whole.

According to him, the Managing Director of Financial Derivatives Company Ltd, Mr. Bismarck Rewane will discuss modalities to unlock Africa’s Energy potential in financing, innovations and partnerships for the bank’s growth and development. He said the summit would hold on February 27, 2027 in Lagos.

The Chairman, Board of Trustees, Engr. Charles Osezua, explained that the Foundation is aimed at promoting and building educational capacity and policy formulations. He added that the National Energy policy delivered to the Federal government in April 1980 was formulated by the late Chief Aret Adams.

According to him, Adams re-energized negotiations that led to the successful execution of the shareholders agreements for the execution of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) project in 1989 and many others.