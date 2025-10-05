African Elites And The Urgency Of Mental Reset

The crisis of Africa is not merely a crisis of resources, leadership, or institutions—it is profoundly a crisis of mindset. No where is this crisis more evident than among Africa’s elites: those who ought to be the vanguards of progress but too often represent the strongest anchors holding the continent back.

The treachery of the elites. African elites have repeatedly betrayed the trust reposed in them. They oscillate between opportunism and hypocrisy, condemning corruption when it excludes them but defending the same rot when they are its beneficiaries. For them, corruption is not a moral wrong but a matter of access. When sidelined, they cry foul, calling exclusion “tribalism” or “discrimination”; when included, they suddenly become apostles of “meritocracy” and “stability.”

This moral ambivalence corrodes the very foundations of governance. Instead of serving as examples of integrity and foresight, elites normalize duplicity, creating a cycle where public institutions become arenas for personal enrichment rather than platforms for national advancement.

The cloak of religion

The degeneration deepens with the misuse of religion. Many elites wrap themselves in the cloak of piety not as a genuine reflection of faith but as a convenient excuse for failure. Religion becomes a narcotic to dull their personal frustrations and justify their lack of enterprise. They claim divine mandate for mediocrity, suggesting that success is “not by human effort” but by mysterious providence, while ignoring the hard lessons of discipline, planning, and sacrifice that define true greatness.

The result is a culture where defeat is spiritualized, success demonized, and honest labour ridiculed. Instead of interrogating their failures, these elites declare themselves persecuted saints. Instead of building, they hope for miracles to substitute for work.

A call to mental reset

But the world of today has no space for indolent, directionless characters. The 21st century is brutally pragmatic: nations that succeed are those that innovate, work hard, and face reality without excuses. The endless blame game—on colonialism, on globalization, on “the other tribe”—has lost its moral force. History acknowledges the scars, but reality demands that Africa rises above them.

The African elite must undergo a mental reset. They must accept that leadership is responsibility, not opportunity; that religion is a private moral compass, not a public alibi; that corruption cannot be normalized simply because one benefits from it. To reset the continent, they must first reset themselves: abandon duplicity, embrace honesty, and align ambition with competence.

Facing the realities of the day

The reality is simple: Africa cannot compete in a world where its leaders are indulgent dreamers rather than disciplined doers. Development is not wished into existence—it is planned, executed, and sustained. An elite that continues to wallow in hypocrisy and blame cannot drive this transformation.

The so-called “rehumanization” of others is futile when the one advocating it remains dehumanized by cynicism and dishonesty. An ugly-minded person sees only ugliness in the world; to cure Africa’s disease, the elites must first cure themselves of this inner ugliness.

Conclusion

The time has come for African elites to rise to the challenge of history—not with platitudes, not with excuses, not with tribal manipulations or false religiosity, but with clear-eyed honesty, responsibility, and commitment to hard work. The mental reset is not optional; it is an existential necessity. If they fail to face the realities of the day, Africa will move forward without them, and they will be remembered not as leaders, but as obstacles.

Note: This is an edited version of a longer essay I wrote more than ten years ago. I was moved to revisit it after a long telephone conversation yesterday with an overseas professor on the entitlement mentality of the poor and the rogue mentality of the elites.

Sam Kargbo, SAN, writes from Abuja, the capital of the giant of Africa and the best home for any “black/coloured” person on