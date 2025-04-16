African Cultural Festival Set To Hold In Pennsylvania

Share

The much-anticipated African Cultural Festival, Pennsylvania 2025, is set to take centre stage from September 19 to 20, 2025, at the iconic Forum Auditorium in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

According to the Festival’s Global Lead and Founder, Wole Adeniyi, the two-day celebration of Africa’s vibrant heritage, cultural excellence, innovation, and global connection will transform the heart of Pennsylvania into a living canvas of music, art, fashion, trade, and storytelling.

With curated experiences designed to connect Africa and its diaspora, the Festival described by organisers as a “celebration of culture, creativity, and continental unity” promises to be one of the most exhilarating cultural gatherings in the United States.

The Forum, designed by renowned architects William Gehron and Sidney Ross and dedicated on September 16, 1931, is an architectural gem of historical and cultural significance.

It is also the distinguished home of the Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra.

Constructed from gray limestone and adorned with 22 bronze doors designed by Lee Lawrie, each cast with intricate designs symbolizing human creativity, The Forum serves as a fitting backdrop for this grand celebration of Africa’s legacy and future.

Its interiors, featuring breathtaking murals by Eric Gugler and Richard Brooks, chronicle humanity’s progress and celestial wonders, an inspiring reflection of the Festival’s vision to spotlight African excellence and innovation.

Festival Director, Foluke Michael, confirmed that activities will take place both inside and outside The Forum.

Guests will enjoy curated experiences within the grand auditorium, including the Opening and Closing Concerts, Africa Arise, the Africa & Diaspora Summit, NextGen Connect, Reconnecting with African Roots, and the powerful African I.D.E.N.T.I.T.Y Art Exhibition.

Outside the venue, visitors will be treated to the colourful Taste of Africa culinary journey, the bustling ACF Marketplace, and an open-air Cultural Carnival & Concert featuring music, fashion, and dance from across the continent and the diaspora.

The atmosphere will pulse with creativity, trade, networking, and joyful cultural immersion.

Adeniyi added that Pennsylvania 2025 will attract a distinguished and diverse audience, including Pennsylvania state officials, U.S. policymakers, African leaders, international businesses, cultural icons, creative entrepreneurs, youth innovators, and members of the African and African-American communities.

“The African Cultural Festival will position Africa as a powerful force shaping the future. With Harrisburg as the launchpad, the 2025 edition is poised to ignite global dialogue, celebrate cultural wealth, and unlock new opportunities for unity, innovation, and transformation,” Adeniyi said.

