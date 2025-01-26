African Creators Summit Fosters Conversations on Growth, Innovation

Share

The African Creators Summit returned with a second edition and this time, the focus was on

how content creation can transform industries and drive innovation.

The one of a kind event wilhich took place recently at Balmoral Event Centre Lagos brought together over 1,000 Africa’s top creatives from across the continent.

The summit featured thought-provoking conversations and collaborations designed to explore how the creative industry can fuel growth and empower other sectors.

The Day One event, explored how content can be used to educate people in various fields, with experts from education, healthcare, finance, and media sharing their insights with content creators.

Reflecting on the summit’s impact, the organier Oladapo ‘OJ’ Adewunmi stated, “The African

Creators Summit is about fostering collaboration and innovation. Last year, we saw how

conversations sparked ideas and connections that are still driving change today. This year,

we’re not just talking about content as a tool—we’re showing how it can transform industries,

from fashion to education, and build a more sustainable creative ecosystem for Africa.”

With event hosts like hilarious On air personality, Nedu and Anita Asuoha, popularly known as Real Warri Pikin, the event had lots of laughter sessions and a full dose of inspiring ideas to help drive the conversations home.

A key highlight of this year’s summit was a unique fashion and runway experience curated by LatashaLagos, where 5 high level digital content creators and influencers were paired with 10 exceptional Nigerian fashion designers for a one-of-a-kind collaboration.

The idea behind this partnership was to spotlight the powerful synergy between fashion and content creation, demonstrating how both industries can work together to drive innovation and amplify African creativity on the global stage. Documenting the process, showcasing the best of African talent in craftsmanship, projecting excellence and a little friendly competition culminating in a cash prize brought a spark to the audience engagement.

The participating content creators were Kiekie, Comedian Waris(Ghana), Lasisi Elenu, Layi Wasabi and Brain Jotter partnered up with Moofa, VAV Designs, On Point, I.N Official & Ouch respectfully.

