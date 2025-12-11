African Creators Summit 3.0 Announces Bold New Theme

The African Creators Summit (ACS), Africa’s premier gathering for digital creators and creative industry leaders, has unveiled the theme for its 2026 edition: “Building a Sustainable Ecosystem, Where Africa Trades Its SWAG.” Scheduled for January 29, 2026, ACS 3.0 will bring together Africa’s top content creators, media executives, tech innovators, creative entrepreneurs, brand leaders, and cultural stakeholders for two days of inspiration, collaboration, and transformative discussions.

The theme reflects Africa’s growing influence in global culture, emphasizing how creators can monetize and export their unique identity. In this context, SWAG represents Sound, Walk, Attire, and Grubs. From music and fashion to digital storytelling and tech innovation, ACS 3.0 will explore strategies for turning Africa’s creative assets into economic value, global influence, and sustainable businesses.

“Africa is no longer just consuming global culture, we are trading our creativity, exporting our identity, and shaping global narratives. ‘Africa Trades Its SWAG’ celebrates the economic power of African creativity and the global demand it now commands,” said Oladapo Adewunmi, convener of the African Creators Summit.

Summit highlights include keynote presentations from global and African industry leaders, panel discussions on creator monetization, digital economies, AI in creativity, music tech, and brand partnerships, creative exhibitions and live demonstrations, as well as SWAG Conversations, which spotlight trendsetters redefining African culture. Media and PR engagements with top regional outlets will also take place.

ACS 3.0 will welcome participants from across Africa, as well as representatives from Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. Applications for sponsorships, strategic partnerships, and institutional collaborations are now open.

Since its inception, the African Creators Summit has empowered millions of creators, strengthened regional creative networks, and cemented Africa’s influence in the global creative economy. Registration opens soon.