African Creators Meet at MaggiVerse to Map Future of Food Storytelling

Maggi, the culinary brand owned by Nestlé, held the second edition of its content creators’ conference last weekend at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos.

The event, themed ‘The MAGGIVerse’, was designed to shape the food and creator economy across West and Central Africa by fostering creativity, culture, and collaboration.

The two-day conference served as a hub for food content creators, featuring masterclasses on leveraging social media platforms like TikTok and X, alongside interactive panels focused on audience growth, influence expansion, and building strategic partnerships. Funmi Oshineye, category manager of culinary, Nestlé (Maggi), framed the conference as an initiative to help creators “turn passion into purpose”.

She emphasised the global rise of Nigerian cuisine and the need to celebrate it with the same vigour as the nation’s music. Oshineye also elaborated on the brand’s vision to build a supportive economy for culinary professionals. “By connecting creative minds with experts, we are building a community driven by collaboration, innovation, and