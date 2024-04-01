‘African Countries Will Dominate World’s 10 Growing Economies’

African countries are predicted to dominate the world’s top 10 highest growing economies in 2024, Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) says in its Economic and Social Developments in Africa report. Mr Adam Elhiraika, Director, Macroeconomics and Governance Division at ECA, said this in a statement issued on the commission’s website. Elhiraika said the most notable growth drivers in Africa in 2024 would be Niger, Senegal, Ivory Coast, DRC, and Rwanda. According to him, Africa is the fastest growing region after East and South Asia in the developing world in 2023, and Africa will continue this trend in 2024 and 2025.

“The report says that Niger and Senegal are expected to experience significant economic growth due to the increase in hydrocarbon production and exports. “Growth in Niger will be fuelled by the revival of agricultural production, although it is vulnerable to unfavourable weather conditions and a rise in crude oil production. “Which will have a beneficial impact on the transportation sector. However, recent military coups and sanctions from regional blocs have disrupted economic activity and incurred significant social costs.

“The growth in Senegal will be driven by rising private and infrastructure projects. However, residents in up to 15 African nations are participating in elections this year. “And these include the recently concluded presidential elections in Senegal, which could impact the short-term growth and development,” he said. Elhiraika said robust expansion in Ivory Coast, DRC, and Rwanda were attributed to an increase in infrastructure investment, continuous tourism development, good mining industry performance, and advantages of economic diversification.