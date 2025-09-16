African Countries Target Nigerian Travellers At Akwaaba Travel Market

Tourism officials from across Africa, converging at the 21st Akwaaba African Travel Market (AFTM) in Lagos, yesterday pitched their countries as top destinations for Nigerian travellers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the three-day expo is organised by Akwaaba Travel Market Ltd., in partnership with Wakanow, Air Peace, Interswitch, Lagos State and Gambia. The expo, which will hold from September 14 to 18, is a gathering of travel stakeholders, including airlines, travel agents, tour operators, hospitality brands and tourism boards from various African countries.

The Head of Marketing at the Gambia Tourism Board, Foday Bah, said Gambia was leveraging the expo to promote mass tourism. He said: “For us, Nigeria is highlighted as a nontraditional market, which is performing more than some of our traditional markets. “So, Nigeria being the key, we do a lot to promote and market the Gambia in Nigeria.”