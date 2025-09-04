African Countries Risk Running Out Of ‘Wonder’ Food Due To Aid Cuts – Save The Children

In this photo Nyanene (25) takes her 2-year old son Tuach, to the WFP-funded Wichpoul nutrition site located in Kuerguini Payam in Rubkona County, Unity State. Tuach gets tested for malnourishment with a MUAC band. This nutrition site opened in 2022 following the severe floods in Unity State. The health/nutrition center serves the internal displaced population that settled in site D Camp within Kuerguin Payam. Two hundred and four children (under 5) with moderate acute malnutrition and 79 pregnant and breastfeeding women with malnutrition are helped from this site per month. Nyanene describes how she has to spend long hours away from home collecting firewood, to earn a small amount of money to buy food for her family. For nearly four years, unprecedented flooding has submerged large parts of South Sudan’s Unity State, displacing entire communities into camps and leaving them with few livelihood options. The persistent flooding increases the risk of waterborne diseases and food insecurity, making children especially vulnerable to malnutrition. To address this crisis, WFP and its partners are implementing multiple nutrition programs from their Bentiu field office. These include the Targeted Supplementary Feeding Programme (TSFP), which treats malnourished children aged 6 to 59 months as well as pregnant and breastfeeding women and girls; the Blanket Supplementary Feeding Programme (BSFP) which focuses on preventing malnutrition among children and pregnant or breastfeeding women and girls; and the Institutional Feeding Programme (IFP) which provides nutritional support to caretakers of children admitted in stabilisation centres and for People Living with HIV/AIDs and TB. Beyond its nutrition centers, WFP operates 11 general food distribution points in Bentiu-Rubkona County. These centers provide essential food assistance to flood-affected agro-pastoralist communities that have lost their main sources of livelihood. With limited fishing opportunities and no othe
At least four countries in Africa, including Nigeria, Kenya, Somalia and South Sudan, are expected to run out of ready-to-use emergency food over the next three months due to aid cuts if gaps are not plugged, putting severely malnourished children at risk of dying, Save the Children said.
Save the Children is calling on the international community to ensure children who are severely malnourished can receive the urgent support they need by increasing flexible funding to treat severe acute malnutrition and strengthening national and global supply chains. Save the Children has been providing lifesaving nutritional support to children for over 100 years, but this support is now at risk.
The collapse in nutrition funding globally has been predicted to cut off treatment for 15.6 million people across 18 countries including over 2.3 million severely malnourished children in 2025 and predicted to continue to deteriorate in 2026.
Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) is an energy-dense, micronutrient paste typically made using peanuts, sugar, milk powder, oil, vitamins and minerals that is packaged in foil pouches with a long shelf life and no need of refrigeration. Over the past 30 years this emergency therapeutic food has saved the lives of millions of children facing acute malnutrition.
A severely undernourished child is nine times more likely to die from common infections than a well-nourished child. Across Nigeria, an estimated 3.5 million children under five are experiencing severe acute malnutrition and are at risk of death if they do not receive timely treatment and nutrition support, with northeast and northwest Nigeria most affected.
Yvonne Arunga, Save the Children’s Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, said: “Imagine being a parent with a severely malnourished child.
Now imagine that the only thing that could help your child bounce back from the brink of death is therapeutic food and that food is out of stock when it was once available. “Hunger knows no borders and no limits and is a force that drains a child’s energy and silences their play and their dreams.
At a time when global hunger is skyrocketing the funding that could save children’s lives has been cut because of recent aid cuts, leading to a global shortage of Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food.