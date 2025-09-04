African Countries Risk Running Out Of ‘Wonder’ Food Due To Aid Cuts – Save The Children

At least four countries in Africa, including Nigeria, Kenya, Somalia and South Sudan, are expected to run out of ready-to-use emergency food over the next three months due to aid cuts if gaps are not plugged, putting severely malnourished children at risk of dying, Save the Children said.

Save the Children is calling on the international community to ensure children who are severely malnourished can receive the urgent support they need by increasing flexible funding to treat severe acute malnutrition and strengthening national and global supply chains. Save the Children has been providing lifesaving nutritional support to children for over 100 years, but this support is now at risk.

The collapse in nutrition funding globally has been predicted to cut off treatment for 15.6 million people across 18 countries including over 2.3 million severely malnourished children in 2025 and predicted to continue to deteriorate in 2026.

Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) is an energy-dense, micronutrient paste typically made using peanuts, sugar, milk powder, oil, vitamins and minerals that is packaged in foil pouches with a long shelf life and no need of refrigeration. Over the past 30 years this emergency therapeutic food has saved the lives of millions of children facing acute malnutrition.

A severely undernourished child is nine times more likely to die from common infections than a well-nourished child. Across Nigeria, an estimated 3.5 million children under five are experiencing severe acute malnutrition and are at risk of death if they do not receive timely treatment and nutrition support, with northeast and northwest Nigeria most affected.

Yvonne Arunga, Save the Children’s Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, said: “Imagine being a parent with a severely malnourished child.

Now imagine that the only thing that could help your child bounce back from the brink of death is therapeutic food and that food is out of stock when it was once available. “Hunger knows no borders and no limits and is a force that drains a child’s energy and silences their play and their dreams.

At a time when global hunger is skyrocketing the funding that could save children’s lives has been cut because of recent aid cuts, leading to a global shortage of Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food.