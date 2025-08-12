‘African Companies Lead In Global Energy Market’

The Chief Executive Officer, Heirs Energies, Osa Igiehon, has said that African companies are leading in the global energy market. This was contained in a statement yesterday.

According to him, “we are proving that African companies don’t just participate in the global energy market – we lead it. When you combine African innovation with worldclass execution, you create something powerful.”

The statement said as Namibia emerges as Africa’s next major oil frontier, Igiehon would take center stage at the Namibia Oil & Gas Conference (NOGC) 2025 to share the blueprint for building world-class African energy companies.

It added that Igiehon would headline the session – “The Making of an African Independent” – on 14 August, bringing hardwon insights from Heirs Energies’ transformation of Nigeria’s OML 17 into one of West Africa’s most successful indigenousoperated assets.

According to it, the session opens with an exclusive fireside chat between Igiehon and Dr. Clemens von Doderer of the Hanns Seidel Foundation Namibia, followed by a highimpact panel featuring industry heavyweights from Azule Energy, Rhino Resources Namibia, and the Gas Exporting Countries Forum.

It stated that the conversation tackled the real challenges: How do African independents compete with global majors? What does it take to build sustainable operations that deliver both profit and purpose? And why is local expertise the secret weapon for long-term success?