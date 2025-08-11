African Companies Lead Global Energy Market – Heirs Energies CEO

The Chief Executive Officer, Heirs Energies, Osa Igiehon, has said that the company is leading in the global energy market.

Igiehon made this disclosure in a statement issued on Monday, August 11, and made available to newsmen in Lagos.

He said,” We’re proving that African companies don’t just participate in the global energy market – we lead it. When you combine African innovation with world-class execution, you create something powerful.”

The statement stated that as Namibia emerges as Africa’s next major oil frontier, Igiehon will take centre stage at the Namibia Oil & Gas Conference (NOGC) 2025 to share the blueprint for building world-class African energy companies.

It added that Igiehon will headline the session – “The Making of an African Independent” – on 14 August, bringing hard-won insights from Heirs Energies’ transformation of Nigeria’s OML 17 into one of West Africa’s most successful indigenous-operated assets.

According to it, the session opens with an exclusive fireside chat between Igiehon and Dr. Clemens von Doderer of the Hanns Seidel Foundation Namibia, followed by a high-impact panel featuring industry heavyweights from Azule Energy, Rhino Resources Namibia, and the Gas Exporting Countries Forum.

It stated that the conversation tackles the real challenges: How do African independents compete with global majors? What does it take to build sustainable operations that deliver both profit and purpose? And why is local expertise the secret weapon for long-term success?

The statement stated that Heirs Energies embodies the Africapitalism philosophy of its Group Chairman, Tony O. Elumelu CFR – the belief that African private enterprise is the key to the continent’s transformation.

It added that from Nigeria to Namibia, the company is rewriting the playbook for what indigenous energy leadership looks like.

According to it, the timing couldn’t be more relevant.

It said: “As Namibia’s Orange Basin attracts billions in international investment, the question isn’t whether African companies can compete – it’s how fast they can scale.

“Heirs Energies Limited is Africa’s leading indigenous-owned integrated energy company, committed to meeting Africa’s unique energy needs while aligning with global sustainability goals.

“Having a strong focus on innovation, environmental responsibility, and community development, Heirs Energies leads in the evolving energy landscape and contributes to a more prosperous Africa.”