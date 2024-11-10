African Commission demands action on alleged human rights violations in Nigeria’s detention system

Share

The African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ACHPR) has expressed grave concern over reports of inhuman treatment of detained protesters in Nigeria, including minors as young as 14 years old, who face treason charges for participating in demonstrations held in August 2024. Dr Solomon Ayele Dersso, ACHPR’s Country Rapporteur on Human Rights for Nigeria, raised the concerns through a statement, highlighting the Commission’s concerns and calling on the Nigerian government to address the conditions of the detained individuals, as well as the nature of the charges they face.

According to the African Commission, no fewer than 76 people, including minors, have been detained under conditions that fall far below acceptable standards of human dignity. The detainees, according to the Commission, were held in overcrowded cells without adequate food, water, sanitation, or medical care, with minors not separated from adult detainees, which contravenes international standards for child protection. Specifically, the ACHPR’s Country Rapporteur on Human Rights for Nigeria insisted that charging protesters, including children, with treason represents an “excessive restriction to freedom of assembly” and could have severe human rights implications. “Of particular concern is the fact that treason charges may carry the death penalty, putting the lives of detainees at significant risk. “The charging of children for participation in protests with treason does not only signal an excessive restriction on freedom of assembly but also represents an alarming violation of fundamental human rights,” Dersso noted. The African Commission made a series of urgent requests to the Nigerian government, urging it to take action to rectify the reported abuses. Among these are calls to improve detention conditions, especially for minors, conduct an independent investigation into the conditions faced by detainees, uphold detainees’ due process rights, and ensure that law enforcement practices adhere to international human rights standards. The African Commission reminded Nigeria of its obligation to ensure that detainees were held in conditions that respect human dignity, with emphasis on the treatment of minors, who should be separated from adult detainees and provided adequate food, water, medical care, and other essential needs.

The African Commission called for what it termed a comprehensive investigation into the detention conditions and a commitment to holding accountable those responsible for inhumane treatment. Such an investigation, it argued, would help verify that Nigeria’s detention facilities meet the necessary standards to protect detainees’ dignity and health. Stressing the importance of upholding due process, the Commission highlighted Nigeria’s obligations under the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights. “Article 7, along with the Commission’s guidelines on fair trial and legal assistance, mandates respect for detainees’ rights to a fair trial and legal representation,” it stated. While reminding Nigeria that enforcing treason charges for peaceful protests could constitute a violation of the right to protest and arbitrary deprivation of liberty, it urged the government to ensure that law enforcement agents respected human rights standards enshrined in the African Charter.

