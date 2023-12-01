African Citations Will Make New Friends For Poetry –Lasisi

As a novel poetry exhibition titled ‘African Citations’ holds in Lagos this December, its inspirer, Akeem Lasisi, has been speaking on its essence. ‘African Citations’, which will hold at the MUSON Centre, Lagos, on Sunday, December 10, will showcase Lasisi’s poetic tributes on frames, audio, videos and performances. According to him, the project will not only celebrate the personalities and institutions involved, but will also win their hearts for poetry and literature in general.

“I have always tried to expand the horizon of poetry. I appreciate the fact that ‘modern poetry’ can be a lonely genre, and one that is dreaded, if not loathed, by many people. This becomes a fact when compared to film, comedy, music, prose and plays which attract more audiences. But because I also know that, in the African setting poetry is popular and enjoys the patronage of the mighty and the otherwise, I have always tried to see how I can marry both traditions.

African Citations is a product of this perspective,” Lasisi said in a statement. According to the award-winning poet, journalist and teacher, ‘African Citations’ is a celebration of the power of words to communicate, inspire, and connect. It will thus feature poetry in integrated forms that appeal to all human senses and a plethora of emotions while being anchored on posterity.

“African Citations pollinates the past with the present, the traditional with the modern,” a statement by Afocitations, which is powering the idea, noted. According to the statement, it is also about celebrating icons who have positively impacted society. ‘In some instances, the poet has had memorable encounters with the subjects. In some others, he only pays tributes from a distance, with their services to humanity being the bridge,” Afrocitations added.