African Church Marks 124th Anniversary Amid Call For Unity

The Primate of the African Church, His Eminence, Julius Abbe, has sued for unity among its leaders and members. Primate Abbe made the call during the 124th Founders Celebration held recently at the African Cathedral Bethel on Broad Street, Lagos. The celebratory service, which commenced at 11 a.m., was conducted by His Eminence, Primate Abbe, who also administered the Holy Communion. In his sermon, drawing from Ezekiel Chapter 37:1- 3—the vision of the valley of dry bones—Primate Abbe reflected on the church’s foundation.

He stated that the church was built on truth and the fear of God by its founding fathers and holds a significant place in Nigeria’s heritage. He highlighted the church’s respected liturgy and its historical commitment to education. However, he also addressed internal challenges, referring to “the activities of hirelings bent on power and control” which have brought crisis and desecration to the church.

Primate Abbe admonished the congregation to remain steadfast, assuring them that God would restore the soul of the African Church. In a formal address, he urged members to “demolish foundational strongholds” that threaten the peaceful coexistence within the church.

Speaking with reporters after the service, the Primate acknowledged that the anniversary was marked by “mixed feelings” due to ongoing leadership crises. Despite this, he expressed optimism, stating his belief that the “bad elements within the church can be touched” and that the congregation would ultimately return to unity. He further promised to review areas of the church’s constitution that may require amendment to facilitate necessary changes.