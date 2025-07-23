African Children Festival Returns After 7-Year Break

…over 300 children celebrate African culture in Lagos

The 7th edition of the annual African Children Festival brought together more than 300 children from Lagos and Ogun States in celebration of the International Day of the African Child.

Through music, dance, pageantry, visual art, debate and quiz competitions, children had the opportunity to rediscover the richness of African heritage at the Nigerian Institute of Sports Auditorium, Surulere, Lagos, after a seven-year break.

Established in 2007, the African Children Festival (ACF) is a cultural platform dedicated to reconnecting young Nigerians with traditional African values and identity.

This year’s theme, “Reawakening Our Identity with Our Future Leaders”, emphasised the importance of cultural preservation through youth engagement. The festival’s last edition was held in 2017.

The seven-year gap was due to financial constraints and the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisers said. The Festival Director, Mensah Paul, explained that osting an event of this magnitude comes with serious challenges, especially in securing sponsors. “Yet, the African Children Festival is vital.

It helps children aged 5 to 16, school children in public and private schools, to understand who they are. Culture is not just heritage; it’s identity, dignity, and pride.

We’re proud to have broken through these barriers to bring the festival back after the long break,” Paul said. The 2025 edition featured essay writing and creative arts competitions, and debate on the topic: “Cultural Practices Should Be Prioritized Over Western Influences”.

Highlights of the event also include: dramatic performances and cultural dances as well as the King and Queen Pageant, leading to the crowning of this edition’s Cultural Ambassadors.

We-Ellite School, Magboro, Ogun State, won both the Creative Arts competition and the King and Queen Pageant, impressing judges with their powerful display of African royal attire and symbolism.

The Essay Competition was won by Jimoh Moridiyah, a senior student of Eric Moore High School, Surulere, who said, “We only learned about the essay that morning, so winning came as a huge surprise.

I’m grateful for the chance to participate, it was really an empowering moment for me.” The debate competition was won by Government College Junior Boys, who argued persuasively for the preservation of cultural values over unchecked Western influence.

The Lagos State Government, through its Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, endorsed the event. The Director of Research, Mr. Olumide Shomoye, who represented the Commissioner, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, remarked: “Reconnecting our children to their cultural roots is essential.

Festivals like this not only nurture pride and moral values but help position Nigeria on the global cultural map. It’s a shared responsibility of the government, schools, parents, and cultural advocates, and we must work together to bridge the gap.”

The African Children Festival aligns with the June 16 International Day of the African Child, commemorating the 1976 Soweto uprising, where thousands of Black schoolchildren in South Africa protested against inferior education and demanded to be taught in their own language.

Over 100 were killed, and thousands were injured. The day was officially recognised in 1991 by the African Union to honor their courage and call for children’s rights across the continent.