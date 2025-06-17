African Championship: Nigeria Flag National Team Heads For Egypt

Share

….unveils its competition apparel to the National Sports Commission

The Nigerian American Football Association (NAFA) has unveiled its competition apparel to the National Sports Commission, NSC, as it gets set to depart for the inaugural IFAF Africa Flag Football continental Games in Egypt billed for the 20-21 of June 2025.

In a brief but significant ceremony, the President of NAFA, Babajide Akeredolu, unveiled the jerseys the team will be using in Egypt to the Director General of the NSC, Hon Bukola Olopade on Tuesday, as the DG charged the team to do the country proud and return with flying colours.

“On this trip to Egypt I wish you guys well and I am more encouraged that you guys are very confident that our women team will win Gold. I am also very fascinated that you are taking U13 to this tournament. It’s inline with the Commission’s renewed hope vision to also start building for the future”.

READ ALSO:

“I must also thank you and your team for the kind of aggressive publicity and glamour you are creating around flag football in Nigeria and I believe there is a realistic possibility of a synergy being created that will glue NAFA and Showtimes together in order to have a robust league round the country. If this can eventually happen and you guys come together, this Sport will take Nigeria by storm, I have no doubt”, he concluded.

President and founder of NAFA, Babajide Akeredolu explained the significance of the tournament and the readiness of the Nigerian team to make history in Egypt.

” Since flag Sports became an Olympic Sport, there was a strong push to have a continental games so that Africa is better represented on the global stage. All African countries then came together with interface with the global body and now we have our first African games”.

” We came here to unveil our jersey to the DG and tell him that we are fielding three teams for the competition- the main team which has been in camp for two months now, a female team and an U13 team”.

He added that ” We are quite optimistic and we believe that with the support and activities of many leagues in Nigeria like the Abuja Flag football league, the showtime, the Community flag football league and the Ogun flag football league, we have a lot of players that can give us a formidable National team”.

Nigeria is billed to compete alongside traditional Sporting countries like Morocco,Tunisia, South Africa, Senegal, Ghana Uganda and host country Egypt, when the tournament holds this weekend.

Share