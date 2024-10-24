African Caucus, IMF Pledge Stronger Economic Resilience

Share

Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of Economy, Wale Edun, and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, reaffirmed their commitment to bolstering Africa’s economic resilience amid a global landscape marked by geopolitical fragmentation, high borrowing costs, and persistent inflation.

In a statement issued after the meeting, they acknowledged the complex and volatile economic environment facing the continent. Edun and Georgieva emphasised that African economies were grappling with an array of external pressures that complicate policymaking.

These include rising living costs, social instability in some regions, and security challenges that not only harm populations but also undermine economic growth.

“Together we are committed to strengthening Africa’s resilience to address the many challenges facing the continent,” he statement said.

“Policy priorities in the region are focused on securing the economic recovery, continuing to address imbalances, and creating space for much needed development focused investment.

“In countries where inflationary pressures are receding and inflation is near target, there is space to gradually ease towards a more neutral stance in close cooperation with other policies.

In countries where inflation is still elevated, further tightening may be required.” Besides, the statement added: “The exchange rate, where appropriate, should be allowed to play its shock absorber role while mitigating second-round effects of depreciation.

Fiscal policy needs to find the right balance to address debt vulnerabilities and spending pressures.” Consequently, the statement said the duo support a joint effort to channel more affordable financing for development, including for climate change adaptation and mitigation.

