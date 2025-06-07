African Business Travel Association To Host ND Summit June 12

Share

African Business Travel Association (ABTA) has announced its forth- coming NDC Summit, with the theme; NDC: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow, which is scheduled to hold on June 12.

The online summit is part of ABTA’s quarterly corporate travel event that is geared at deepening conversations in the travel business with focus on emerging trends and challenges.

Speaking on the summit, the Founder of ABTA, Monique Swart, noted, ‘‘ABTA NDC Summit on 12 June will discuss the impact of NDC on air bookings and invite participants to share their understanding of NDC through a brief survey during the event.

‘‘This event is a must for travel buyers and suppliers wishing to understand the reality of how NDC is or will be impacting air bookings, and what their peers are dong in relation to NDC right now.

‘‘In addition, we are running a brief survey to gauge travel buyers’ understanding and use of NDC and these results will be shared during the summit on 12 June.’’

She added, ‘‘Join your peers, travel buyers, TMC’s, airlines, ASATA, IATA and Sabre as we look at the real-life, current impact of NDC on the corporate travel sector.’’

Some of the listed speakers and panelists include: Alechia Grobler, Senior Procurement Manager: CRES, People & T/E – Discovery; Manal Al-Taher, Regional Manager Transformation & Products: Financial Settlement and Distribution Services-AME – IATA; and Otto de Vries, CEO – ASATA & Executive Director – World Travel Agents Associations Alliance.

Share