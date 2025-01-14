African Business Convention Holds Annual Meeting

Share

The Africa Business Convention (ABC) has announced that it will hold Its annual meeting for this year from the 25th to 26th February at the Four Points by Sheraton, Victoria Island, Lagos.

A press release signed by the Founder and Convener of the ABC, Dr. Ogho Okiti, said that the convention, which has as its theme, “Africa Invest” will have over 400 top decision makers in government and business leaders, policy makers and investors, attending in person, and over 3,000 attending virtually.

According to the statement, confirmed speakers and co-chairs for the Convention include the Director General of the securities and exchange Commission (SEC), Dr. Emomotimi Agama, Professor of Economics, and Director Institute of Statistical, Social, and Economic Research (ISSER), Accra, Ghana, Prof. Peter Quartey, the Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade, and Investment (CCTI), Lagos State, Ms. Folashade Medebem, CEO Nigeria Exchange Ltd, Mr. Jude Chiemeka, the CEO Eterna Plc, Mr. Abiola Lawa and CEO of AIICO Plc, Mr. Babatunde Fajemirokun.

