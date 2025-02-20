African Brands Get Ready To ‘Play’ In Culture With Havas Play Launch

Share

Havas Africa has officially launched Havas Play, Havas’ global network with expertise across sponsorships, partnerships, experiential, social, influencers, and branded content.

This latest launch expanses the footprint of the global Havas Play network, which encompasses over 500+ Play experts in more than 20 countries across the globe.

According to PricewaterhouseCoopers’ Africa Entertainment and Media Outlook 2024-2028 report, entertainment and media (E&M) revenue in South Africa, Kenya, and Nigeria is expected to surpass the average 3.9% compound annual growth rate forecasted globally.

Between 2023 and 2028, South Africa’s E&M revenue is projected to increase from US$16.1 billion to US$19.8 billion, Nigeria’s from US$9.0 billion to US$13.6 billion, and Kenya’s from US$3.8 billion to US$4.8 billion.

This growth highlights Africa’s deep-rooted music, sports, and gaming communities, which makes Africa a key market for investment in areas of consumer passion.

At Havas Play, we don’t just create campaigns—we ignite passion points and build communities where brands and fans connect in meaningful ways.

