African Banker Awards: Cardoso Named Central Bank Governor Of The Year

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Olayemi Cardoso, has been named Central Bank Governor of the Year at the 2025 African Banker Awards Gala, held on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

The award, presented by African Banker magazine, recognized Cardoso’s “bold and strategic” leadership in steering monetary and regulatory reforms that have restored stability and confidence in Nigeria’s financial system, according to event organizers.

In a statement, the Awards Committee praised the Central Bank of Nigeria under Cardoso for implementing key policy measures aimed at stabilising the naira, improving transparency in the foreign exchange market, and re-establishing policy credibility.

The Committee noted that these efforts have laid the groundwork for long-term macroeconomic resilience and renewed investor confidence.

Dr. Nkiru Balonwu, Adviser to the Governor on Stakeholder Engagement and Strategic Communication, accepted the award on his behalf.

She was accompanied on stage by the Bank’s Director, Monetary Policy Department, Dr. Victor Oboh, and the Director of the Banking Supervision Department, Dr. Olubukola Akinwumi.

They were later joined by a member of the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), Dr. Aloysius Uche Ordu.

“The award reflects the Committee’s recognition of Governor Cardoso’s recent achievements and the Central Bank’s critical role in addressing market imbalances and repositioning the Nigerian economy for sustainable growth,” organisers said.

