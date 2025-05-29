African Banker Awards: Cardoso Emerges CBN Of The Year

Share

Following significant reforms over the past two years as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Oluyemi Cardoso has been named Central Bank Governor of the Year at the 19th African Banker Awards.

The ceremony took place last night on the sidelines of the African Development Bank Annual Meetings in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, and was attended by 500 of Africa’s leading banking and finance professionals. Cardoso won in a highly competitive category, recognized for his tough but market-assuring decisions that have restored investor confidence.

Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) dominated the awards, with five DFIs honored for their growing impact in Africa’s financial ecosystem. The awards highlighted the crucial role DFIs play in catalyzing investment and supporting SMEs across the continent.

Morocco’s Finance Minister, Nadia Fettah, was named Finance Minister of the Year for exemplary macroeconomic management, while Patricia Ojangole, Managing Director of Uganda Development Bank, was awarded Banker of the Year for transformative leadership—her second win in three years.

In his remarks, Awards Committee Chair Omar Ben Yedder emphasized the critical role of African-owned banks and the private sector in driving the continent’s economic transformation. He noted that DFIs are increasingly pivotal in supporting underfunded sectors and collaborating with private enterprises.

Special guest and Ivorian sprinter, Murielle Ahouré-Demps, presented the African Banker of the Year award, highlighting the discipline and vision of African women in leadership.

Other key winners included Ecobank, recipient of the AFAWA Award for supporting women-led businesses, and Idrissa Nassa, Group CEO of Coris Bank, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his impactful contribution to banking across West Africa.

The African Banker Awards celebrate excellence and innovation in Africa’s financial sector, spotlighting individuals and institutions that drive economic growth and financial inclusion.

Share