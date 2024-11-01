African Atlantic Gas Pipeline: Regional Cooperation Key To Unlocking Energy Security – Ekpo

Share

The ECOWAS Ministers in charge of Energy and Hydrocarbons on Friday met in Abuja to discuss the African Atlantic Gas Pipeline, a landmark project designed to unlock and connect Nigeria’s gas reserves to North Africa and Europe. The meeting also aimed to adopt key texts on energy and hydrocarbon sectors in the sub-region.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, who chaired the event (with an invitation extended to two non-ECOWAS nations of Morocco and Mauritania) stressed the importance of collaborative efforts among ECOWAS member states to overcome challenges and ensure the project’s success.

These were contained in a statement by Ekpo’s aide: Louis Ibah.

Ekpo said: “The African Atlantic Gas Pipeline Project (AAGP) is not just a pipeline project; it is a major step forward in our vision of an integrated hydrocarbon and energy infrastructure within Africa.”

Ekpo said the African Atlantic Gas Pipeline spanning from Nigeria through multiple ECOWAS countries to Morocco will transform the regional energy landscape, unlocking new markets, enhancing energy security, and driving economic growth.

“By linking the natural gas reserves in Nigeria to North Africa and Europe, this initiative expands opportunities for economic growth, industrialization, and job creation, benefiting communities across the linkage countries,” he said.

ECOWAS member states, such as Togo, Liberia, Senegal, The Gambia, Sierra Leone, Benin, Guinea Bissau, Ghana, Guinea, Cote d’Ivoire, and Cabo Verde, including Morocco and Mauritania must collaborate closely for the project’s success. Energy Ministers from these countries attended the meeting, along with EVC Gas for NNPC Ltd.

According to the statement, at the meeting’s conclusion, ECOWAS, Morocco, and Mauritania Ministers reiterated their commitment to supporting the African Atlantic Gas Pipeline (AAGP) project and adopted the project’s title. They also approved revised drafts of the Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA) and Host State Agreements concerning the AAGP.

The Ministers welcomed progress in renewable energy development in ECOWAS, including the establishment of the ECOWAS Renewable Energy Efficiency Facility. This facility provides $75 million in grants, loans, and guarantees for clean energy solutions.

“The Intergovernmental Agreement will guide relations between involved states, ensuring cohesive collaboration and equitable terms, while the Host Government Agreement forms the foundation of a mutually beneficial partnership,” said Ekpo.

“These draft institutional agreements affirm our commitment to enhancing hydrocarbon and energy trade within ECOWAS and other African countries, facilitating access to natural gas across the region, and expanding our footprint in global gas markets,” he added.

