African-Asian Union Appoints St. Ange As Vice President

Afro -Asian Union (AFASU) has disclosed the appointment of Alain St. Ange as Vice-President of its Tourism Sector and Vice-Chair of the AFASU Gold Awards Committee. St. Ange, an internationally acclaimed tourism expert and consultant, is the former Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports and Maritime of Seychelles. He is presently the President of Saint Ange International Tourism Consultancy and also international consultant for Ghana while he is also on the boards of various international bodies.

His outstanding contributions and dedication to the development of tourism and his strong admiration for this sector had the greatest impact on choosing him to join AFASU as well as the importance of the AFASU awards in recognising excellence and promoting innovation and sustainability in the field of travel and tourism and all other sectors of the union.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Union, Counselor Dr. Adel Al-Maslamani, welcomed St. Ange to the senior management committee of the Union, noted that, ‘‘we are confident that Mr. Alan’s great knowledge, experience and sophistication will help us expand international cooperation and achieve new successes in terms of supporting the sustainable development of the tourism, travel and aviation sectors in the African and Asian continents.

We are pleased to appoint Mr. Alan as a member of the Executive Council of the Union in addition to his previous duties. While the Executive Vice President of the Union, Major General Hossam Badr El-Din, added that within the framework of the AFASU’s endeavour to include major experiences in all sectors throughout 2023.

“We are pleased to welcome his sovereignty, as he will join a group of experienced and distinguished cadres in the Union, and we wish him a journey full of giving and full of achievements with the AFASU,’’ he said. Adding, ‘‘we look forward to working alongside him to ensure the achievement of the federation’s future goals. We affirm full confidence and support for him to work towards achieving the strategic goals desired.”

For the President of AFASU, Dr. Hossam Darwish, he said he is proud and happy that St. Ange has joined the work team of the Union and that he is an added value to the Union in general and the tourism sector. His strategic vision of supporting sustainable development, creativity, innovation, and development in all sectors. The Afro-Asian Peoples’ Solidarity Organisation (AAPSO). is the oldest and most popular International non-governmental organisation in the world.

The AFASU Union is founded under the umbrella of (AAPSO) and was officially announced in 2020. The main aim of the union is to spread awareness in Africa and Asia, making research and development part of our culture. Moreover, it aims to grow the tourism sector by making local societies and private sectors participate in the development of tourism, making it an active sector.

The organisation works to improve people’s income, as well as minimize poverty and unemployment. Besides, the organisation is to establish rules to promote tourism by using technologically advanced measures. Also, the union aims to preserve national heritage and crafts to improve people’s lives and solve their economic problems. St.Ange is the Deputy Secretary-General of FORSEAA (Forum of Small Medium Economic AFRICA ASEAN) in Jakarta, the Vice President International Relations for TMN (Travel Marketing Network) in New York, Co-Chair of the SUNx (Strong Universal Network) Organization in London, Vice President & Founding Member of ICTP (International Coalition of Tourism Partners) and named eTN Ambassador and coined as ‘A Seychelles’ Master of Promotion’ by International Kreol Magazine of the United Kingdom.

He has received many awards from several organisations across the world including a declaration as the “most tourified Tourism Minister in and outside Seychelles” by the Sunday edition “Ozordi Dimans” of the Seychelles ‘To- day’ Newspaper written by Christine Ouma; He has also be honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award for the pro- motion of travel trade by Pacific Area Writers Association, an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) at ITB Tourism Trade Fair in Berlin, Germany in March 2023.

He received a Plaque of Honour from the House of Lords in London (2015), and the Tourism Eminent Achiever Award in Africa (2015), the “Global Achievers Award” at the 34th International Congress of the Non-Resident’s Indians (NRI) Welfare Society of India. St.Ange is also the recipient of the Key to the City Awards in the USA by the City of Detroit, an Honorary Citizen of Sioux City Iowa and a ‘Key to the City Award’ by Tuskegee Alabama, the ‘Mahatma Gandhi Samman’ Award for strengthening Indo-Seychelles relations at a ceremony in New Delhi in India to the highest decoration of “Commandeur de l’Ordre National” in Madagascar.