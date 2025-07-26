Team Nigeria has taken a commanding lead at the 14th African Armwrestling Championship, securing 24 gold, 19 silver, and 19 bronze medals on the opening day of competition.

Hosted at the M.K.O. Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, the event features over 400 athletes from 20 countries, making it the largest and most competitive armwrestling event in Africa’s history.

The Day One contests focused on the Left Hand category, and Nigeria’s performance placed them well ahead of other top contenders.

Cameroon followed with 14 gold, 2 silver, and 1 bronze, while Ghana claimed 13 gold, 12 silver, and 1 bronze, keeping the medal race tight.

Benin Republic also had a strong showing, earning 12 gold, 15 silver, and 6 bronze medals. Other countries with notable performances included Mali with 5 gold and 2 silver, and Egypt with 4 gold, 2 silver, and 1 bronze.

Additional medals were claimed by Chad (1 gold), Togo (2 silver, 2 bronze), Burkina Faso and Niger (1 silver each), and Senegal and Mauritius, who each took home 1 bronze medal.

The Right Hand competitions are underway today and will decide the overall team champion of the championship.

The event will wrap up with a vibrant closing ceremony, featuring cultural performances and a flag handover to the next host country.

Hon. Adeboye Adeyinka, Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, commended the athletes and the event’s execution:

“From the intensity of the contests to the unity we’ve witnessed among nations, this has been a showcase of African strength and excellence. We look forward to a grand finale that will leave lasting memories.”

Mr. Charles Osei Asibey, President of the African Armwrestling Federation, also praised the athletes’ efforts: “African armwrestling has taken a bold step forward. The performances are world-class, and the spirit is inspiring.”