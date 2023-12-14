‘African Alliance Remains Beacon Of Strength, Trust’

Foremost life insurer, African Alliance Insurance Plc, has once again declared its position as a beacon of unwavering strength and stability in the Nigerian insurance industry as it gears towards 2024 business year despite the heightening inflation rate.

Speaking at the just concluded strategy session and retreat of the company in Lagos where the board and management came together to review their 2024 outlook and decided on winning customer focused strategies to deliver more value to its customers, the the Managing Director/CEO, Joyce Ojemudia, said: “With a foundation that rests on a bedrock of financial prudence and strategic investments, African Alliance’s success is evident by the lives it has safe-guarded, while consistently delivering on her promise to compensate policy holders as at when due.”

She also stated that African Alliance was committed to putting the customer first in all her dealings, while ensuring prompt responses and settlement of claims. “From 2020, year till date, African Alliance Insurance Plc has paid out over N27.6 billion in genuine claims to customers and remains committed to doing so in the years to come.

We wish you maintain and even exceed our consistent 17 per cent increase in claims settlement year on year which we have maintained since 2020,” she said.