African Alliance reinforces commitment to excellent service delivery

Foremost Life insurer, African Alliance, has reassured stakeholders, comprising policyholders and shareholders, of commitment to enhance their interests for being loyal business partners. In a resounding affirmation, the Managing Director of the winner of the 2022 “Claims insurance Company of the Year” award, Joyce Ojemudia, said African Alliance remained committed to swiftly and professionally settling all valid claims, while ensuring enduring happiness and satisfaction for valued customers. From records, between 2019 and 2023, African Alliance exemplified this commitment by disbursing an impressive sum of over N40 billion in claims payments.

This substantial payment spanned diverse business units including Group Life N5.1 billion, Individual life N7.5 billion, Esusu N3.4 billion, Takaful N2.8 billion and Annuity N21.4 billion. Going into 2024, African Alliance has also proactively disbursed over N1.1 billion in claims within the initial 58 days of the year. Speaking on the feat, Ojemudia reiterated her pledge to stakeholders, underscoring ongoing strategic initiatives aimed at propelling African Alliance to the forefront of the life assurance business in Nigeria.

These initiatives aim to secure a larger market share while upholding the utmost standards of integrity and placing customer satisfaction at the forefront. African Alliance continues to be a beacon of reliability and dedication in the life assurance landscape, promising not just financial security but a journey filled with contentment and assurance for all stakeholders.