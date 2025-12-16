African Airlines To Develop Independent MROs

LUANDA, Angola—Togo-based ASKY and Angolan flag-carrier TAAG have revealed plans to establish their own MRO operations, with both independently aiming to develop greater self-sufficiency in servicing and maintaining their expanding fleets.

“We are planning a joint venture with Ethiopian Airlines to build an MRO center in Lomé, Togo, which will serve West and Central Africa, in addition to the demands of ASKY,” ASKY CEO Esayas Woldemariam Hailu told Aviation Week at the African Airlines Association annual meeting in Luanda, Angola, in early December.

Today, ASKY relies on Ethiopian, which is its strategic partner and minority shareholder, for its MRO support, Hailu said, but added that in general it is important for the continent’s carriers to develop greater service capabilities in plants located in Africa.

“In 2026, we will finalize the detailed proposal and get it approved by the boards of Ethiopian and ASKY and work on a bankable business plan and financing,” Hailu said. “In 2027, we will work on the design, consultancy and contractor bids after which the ground-breaking follows.”

It is estimated the plant will be about a $100 million investment initially with the funding source to be decided but potentially to feature ASKY’s current shareholders which include the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID), the West African Development Bank (BOAD), and ECOBANK Group.

The first phase sees two hangars being built capable of handling two narrowbodies, plus the addition of component repair facilities.

ASKY is aiming to expand the scope of its MRO center as its fleet grows and to handle widebodies in line with its ambitions to add Boeing 787s for long-haul operations in the future.

“We will also upscale it because there is a land arrangement with Government of Togo that includes the option to upgrade it,” Hailu said.

“The government has been very supportive and cooperative when it comes to growing aviation, because it has the ambition to make Lomé a logistics for West and Central Africa.