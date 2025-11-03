African Airlines Rise 5.3% On Passenger Traffic Demand Has Set In Over The Last

African airlines have reported a 5.3 per cent year-on-year rise in passenger demand in September 2025, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which is based on traffic and capacity data captured during September 2025 and compared with the same month in 2024.

While African airlines saw a 5.3 per cent year-on-year rise in passenger demand, Asia-Pacific airlines achieved a 7.4 per cent year-on-year increase in demand.

Capacity increased 6.1 per cent year-on-year, and the load factor was 83.3 per cent (+1.0 ppt compared to September 2024).

Intra-Asia travel was the strongest driver of growth with a 9.4 per cent increase, led primarily by traffic from China and Japan.

European carriers had a 4.0 per cent year-on-year increase in demand, while capacity increased 4.4% year-on-year, and the load factor was 85.6% (-0.3 ppt compared to September 2024) while North American carriers saw a 2.5 per cent year-on-year increase in demand.

Capacity increased 4.3 per cent year-on-year, and the load factor was 82.9 per cent (-1.5 ppt compared to September 2024).

The North America-Asia corridor showed weak growth of just 0.9 per cent. By contrast, North America-South America traffic bounced back from its August decline, with growth of 1.1 per cent.

Middle Eastern carriers saw a 6.3 per cent year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 6.2 per cent year-on-year, and the load factor was 81.9 per cent (unchanged compared to September 2024), just as Latin American airlines saw a 5.3 per cent year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity climbed 6.8 per cent year-on-year.

The load factor was 83.3% (-1.2 ppt compared to September 2024). The Director-General of IATA, Willie Walsh, said: “Solid international demand drove 90 per cent of September’s 3.6 per cent overall growth.

Importantly, the capacity expansion slightly nudged ahead of demand growth at 3.7 per cent. Load factors, nonetheless, remained very strong at 83.4 per cent.

“With November flight schedules indicating a three per cent expansion on the previous year, airlines are gearing up for continued growth into the year-end holiday season.

This is despite the severe constraints of unresolved supply chain issues.” Domestic RPK rose 0.9 per cent over September 2024, and load factor fell by 0.1 ppt to 83.0 per cent on the back of a 1.1 per cent capacity expansion.

Brazil continues to lead the way with a double-digit expansion. By contrast, the decline in US domestic travel accelerated to -1.7 per cent and its load factor is the weakest of the major domestic markets.

According to IATA, total demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometres (RPK), was up 3.6% compared to September 2024. Total capacity, measured in available seat kilometres (ASK), was up 3.7 per cent year-on-year.

The September load factor was 83.4 per cent (-0.1 ppt compared to September 2024). International demand rose 5.1 per cent compared to September 2024. Capacity was up 5.2 per centyear-on-year, and the load factor was 83.6 per cent (-0.1 ppt compared to September 2024).

Domestic demand increased 0.9 per cent compared to September 2024. Capacity was up 1.1 per cent year-on-year. The load factor was 83.0% (-0.1 ppt compared to September 2024).

In a related development, the IATA boss said air cargo demand grew 2.9 per cent year-on-year in September, marking the seventh consecutive month of overall growth.

“Buried in that growth is a significant alteration of trade patterns as US tariff policies, including the ending of de minimis exemptions, kick in.

On one side of the equation, a decline in North America-Asia demand has set in over the last five months.

But this has been more than compensated for with strong growth within Asia and on routes linking Asia to Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

While many had feared an unwinding of global trade, we are instead seeing air cargo adapting successfully to serve shifting market demands,” he added.

IATA statistics cover international and domestic scheduled air cargo for IATA member and non-member airlines.

Total cargo traffic market share by region of carriers in terms of CTK is: Asia-Pacific 34.3 per cent, Europe 21.5 per cent, North America 25.7 per cent, Middle East 13.6 per cent, Latin America and the Caribbean 2.9 per cent, and Africa 2.0 per cent.