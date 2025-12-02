African Airlines Report 16.6% Increase In Cargo Demand

Following is the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) analysis of the global and regional air cargo markets based on capacity and shipments flown during October 2025 against October 2024. African airlines saw a 16.6% year-on-year increase in air cargo demand.

This was the strongest performance of all regions worldwide, while capacity increased by 20.0% year-on-year. Notwithstanding this performance, Africa accounts for just 2.0 per cent of the total global air cargo market.

The global picture was similarly positive with demand at record levels in October, up 4.1 per cent year-on-year. “Air cargo demand grew 4.1 per cent year-on-year in October, marking the eighth consecutive month of expansion and setting a new monthly record for volumes.

While the Asia-North America trade lane extended its contraction to six months, October saw double-digit or near-doubledigit growth in Asia, between the Middle East and Europe, and between Europe and Asia.

“This shifting growth pattern shows that air cargo is enabling global supply chains to adapt to the impact of US tariffs.

This positive news is especially significant as the air cargo sector enters the peak fourth quarter shipping season,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.

Air freight volumes in October 2025 increased across most major trade corridors, with notable exceptions in trade lanes between North America and Asia and within Europe.

Europe–Asia posted the strongest performance with double-digit growth, followed by solid gains on Middle East– Asia, Africa–Asia, and within Asia routes. Europe and North America also recorded modest positive growth. Europe–Middle East was broadly flat.