African Airlines Record 13.6% Growth In Passengers

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) released data for April 2025 global passenger demand, with African airlines recording a 13.6 per cent year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity was up 8.9% year-on-year.

The load factor was 76.3 per cent (+3.1 ppt compared to April 2024). According to the data, total demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometres (RPK), was up 8.0 per cent compared to April 2024. International demand rose 10.8 per cent compared to April 2024.

Capacity was up 8.5 per cent year-on-year, and the load factor was 84.1 per cent (+1.7 ppt compared to April 2024), the highest ever for April. Similarly, d o m e s t i c demand increased 3.3 per cent compared to April 2024.

Capacity was up 3.1% year-on-year. The load factor was 82.7 per cent (+0.1 ppt compared to April 2024). “April was a positive month for travel. Growth strengthened, especially for international demand, which saw record load factors for the month.

The return of the transatlantic market to growth is particularly encouraging. But there are some signs of fragility of consumer and business confidence with continued weakness in the US domestic market and a sharp fall in North American premium class travel,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.

“As we gather in New Delhi, India for the 81st IATA Annual General Meeting and World Air Transport Summit, it is notable that Indian domestic growth is running at over 10 per cent.

The development of India’s air connectivity in recent years has been nothing short of phenomenal, making this year’s gathering a timely and powerful reminder for all on how aviation connectivity drives growth and development,” Walsh said.

