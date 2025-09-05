African Airlines At Crossroads, 80% Of Routes Unserved-IATA

The Vice-President for Africa and the Middle East of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Kamil Al Awahdi, has painted a not too pleasant picture of the precarious state of the continent’s airlines amid potential.

In his speech titled, “Airline Industry at a Crossroads: Globally, Regionally and Locally” at Africa Aviation 2025 conference taking place in Kigali, Rwanda, he said regionally, “Africa stands at its own crossroads,” adding that the continent is home to one of the world’s fastestgrowing aviation markets, yet it remains constrained by fragmentation, high costs, and underdeveloped infrastructure.

He highlighted the potential of the carriers, which he described as immense but untapped, due to the inability to connect Africa’s vast landmass, especially since Africa is vast. Yet, in many cases, it is easier to fly to another continent than to travel between two African countries. This lack of connectivity is a barrier to growth, integration, and opportunity.

He said the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) was created to change this—to open skies across Africa, increase competition, reduce fares, and expand routes. While 38 countries have signed up—representing over 80% of Africa’s aviation market—he expressed disappointment that progress on implementation remains slow..

As global protectionism increases, Africa, according to him, has a unique opportunity to strengthen its internal trade networks. By investing in aviation infrastructure, liberalising markets, and aligning policies, the continent, he stated, can build resilient supply chains and unlock new economic corridors.

He listed examples of what’s possible when connectivity is prioritised, like Cape Town Air Access; the publicprivate initiative, driven by the city and the province, attracted 18 new routes and expanded 23 others, contributing over $290 million in tourism spending and creating more than 10,000 jobs.