Africa World Airlines Inducted Into IATA Safety Leadership Charter

Africa World Airlines (AWA) has officially been inducted into the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Safety Leadership Charter.

AWA’s Head of Safety, Mr. Andrew Asante-Amankwa, said: “We are proud to announce that Africa World Airlines (AWA) has officially been inducted into the prestigious IATA Safety Leadership Charter.

This recognition highlights our unwavering commitment to fostering a strong safety culture across all levels of our organisation.”

He added that the Safety Leadership Charter also placed AWA among a select group of airlines globally that have pledged to uphold the highest standards of safety leadership, accountability, and continuous improvement.

The Safety Leadership Charter, which was jointly signed by the Director General of IATA, Mr. Willie Walsh and the CEO of AWA, Mr. Cui, represents a commitment by industry leaders to the continuous evolution of safety culture within their organisations and by IATA to support this evolution worldwide.

Founded on the principle that a positive safety culture supports open reporting and learning, it facilitates the effective management of safety risks and creates employee engagement based on trust, as well as acts as an essential enabler for a successful business and a thriving aviation industry.