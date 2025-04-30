‘Africa-US Economic Partnerships Must Focus On Strategy, Equity’

Share

Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr Johnson Asiama, has emphasised that Africa and the United States have significant opportunities to foster mutually beneficial economic partnerships.

Speaking at the African Leaders and Partners Forum at the Embassy of Ghana in Washington, DC, US, recently, Dr. Asiama pointed out that the evolving landscape of global alliances and the rise in economic nationalism make it imperative for Africa-US relations to move beyond access and aid towards “strategy, equity, and co-creation.”

He advocated for transforming isolated transactions into long-term frameworks and shifting extractive exports toward value-added integration.

“Let us shape a future where Africa and the US are not just trading partners – but co-creators of prosperity, where American innovation meets African ingenuity, where partnership is not extractive, but transformational,” he emphasised.

Dr. Asiama recommended four priorities for this relationship: pursuing macroeconomic credibility and strategic autonomy, fostering financial system resilience and risk mitigation, strengthening trade integration and financing, and driving inclusive digital transformation.

“But none of this will scale without financing. That’s why we continue to call for the establishment of US-Africa Trade Finance Hubs, cocreated with institutions like EXIM Bank, Afreximbank, and the private sector,” he said.

Dr. Asiama urged intentional actions to de-risk transactions for SMEs and new exporters, offer blended capital instruments, and attract investment into high-potential areas.

“Africa is not short on opportunity,” Dr. Asiama said, calling on African governments to match ambition with mechanisms to unlock opportunities with the US.

