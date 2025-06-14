Africa U-18/U-20 Athletics Championships: LOC Constitutes Sub-c’ttees, Names New Telegraph’s Ogundiya As Member

Share

New Telegraph’s correspondent, Charles Ogundiya, has been named in a crack team for the coming Africa U-18/U-20 Athletics Championships scheduled to take place in Abeokuta between July 16 and 20.

The Local Organising Committee on Sunday announced a different set of committees for the championship, with Ogundiya named in the media sub-committee for the competition organised to detect future athletes for the continent.

The LOC headed by Hon. Bukola Olapade, who is also the Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), reiterated its commitment to delivering a Championships Nigerians and Africans would be proud of.

“The little time for preparations notwithstanding, we are committed to delivering a hitch-free CAA U-18/U-20 Championships,” he said.

“Members of the committees are professionals in their respective fields and we expect them to live up to expectations.”

Apart from Ogundiya, the Media and Publicity sub-committee has Gowon Akpodonor as chairman, with Michael Ogunsiji, Ben Efe, Kola Daniel, Tobi Adepoju, Arabirin Aderonke Atoyebi (co-opted member), Suleiman Adebayo, Chichi Nwoko (co-opted member), Mike Obasi and Aaron Akerejoia as members.

The committees that have already sprang into action include the Technical sub-committee headed by Olympian Enefiok Udo-Obong. Other members are Olawale Olatunji, Lekan Soetan, Olalekan Adebote, Tosin Solademi, Dr. Mrs Grace Ataha and Ashipa Abayomi.

The Accomodations sub-committee has Musa Amadu as chairman, Tunde Aderibigbe, Yinka Titiloye, Derby Onuzulike and Femi Jaiyesimi are members.

The Security sub-committee has Olympian Fidelis Gadzama as chairman, with Dauda Omizi, Solomon Aliyu, Col Abbas Mohammed, Dare Esan, Isiaku Abubakar and Akinwunmi Fashake as members.

The Protocols sub-committee has Arabirin Aderonke Atoyebi as chairman, with Iyene Idiong, Sule Salabiu, representative of Nigeria Immigration Services and Ogun State as members.

Former Nigeria triple jumper Rosa Collins heads the Ceremonial/Entertainment, with Shola Ogundele, Oluyomi Sule, Ejiro Okurame, Ogun State rep and Mutiu Oluwa as members.

Marketing, Branding and Communication sub- committee has Chichi Nwoko as Chairman and Osaze Ebueku (co-chairman). The members are Mirian Opara, Tendai Ruckwava, Melinda Lonbard, Munya Maraire, Marek Mill and Seun Harper (Secretary).

Volunteer sub-committee has Jude Anyadufu as chairman, with Dr. Joseph Ogabor, Otunba Akin Akinbobola, Hon. Farouk Yarma, Ebidowei Oweifie, Abiodun Elegbede, Maria Wophill (co-opted member), Enefiok Udo-Obong (co-opted member).

Feeding Sub-committee has Babatunde Adeluola as chairman, with Yetunde Onilogbo, Ife Ogunlaja, Lekan Aroyeun as members, while Folashade Falokun is secretary.

Transport Sub-committee has Hon. Wasiu Isiaka as chairman, with Dr. Ademola Are, Abiodun Adebiyi, Adeniyi Adeyemi as members, while Adewale Adedokun serves as secretary.

Liason Sub-committee has Maria Wophil as chairman, with Bamiduro Olumide, Oluode Olubunmi and Ekanem Benedict as members, while Taldang Tanimu is secretary.

Finance Sub-committee has Ladan Almustapha as chairman, with Ochigbo Ameh, Abi June Francis and Ahmed Mohammed as members, while Joseph Peter is the secretary.

The Venue/Facilities Management sub-committee has Hon. Bukola Olopade as chairman, with Dr. Emmanuel Igbinosa, Dr. Ademola Are, and Prince Tunji Onatolu as members.

Medical Sub-committee has Dr. Paul Onyeudo as chairman, with Dr. ThankGod Coleman, Joseph Okoh, and two Rep. of Ogun State Govt. as members.

Anti-Doping Sub-committee has Femi Ayorinde as chairman, with Fadeke Fadeyibi, Dr. Sam Ogbodeminu, Rep. of Ogun State Govt., and Raphael Odo as secretary.

The Secretariat/Accreditation sub-committee has Sagaya Abdulmumeen as chairman, with Abiola Odetola, Bola Alake, Rep. of Ogun State Govt., and Ifeanyi Ossai as secretary.

