Africa Travel Content Creators Head to Uganda for 3rd Edition

Travel content creators across Africa will be converging on Kampala, Uganda for the third edition of the annual Africa Travel Content Creator Conference (AFTCOC), which is slated to hold between October 22 and 25, 2025.

The conference, which is organised by Taste of Africa Vibes, a Facebook-based community, with over 67,000 members, will bring together African travel influencers, vloggers, bloggers, and tourism professionals to discuss and showcase the continent’s tourism potential through storytelling. The event aims to foster collaboration and skill-sharing among content creators while promoting Uganda as a travel destination.

Scheduled to hold at Protea Skyz Hotel, and with Uganda Tourism Board as one of the partners, the event is seen as a major opportunity for Uganda to showcase its diverse culture, wildlife, and other attractions to the global audience.

Speaking on the event, Precious Gumisiriza, who is known as The Mukiga Traveller, said, “This is a big platform to connect, seeing people who are in the same space coming together. Having this conference here is a big win for Uganda as well. We shall learn about how to tell our story better from those who have tried and tasted the method.”

Themed; Unveiling Africa Through Creative Content, the three-day event is expected to attract over 200 participants, including content creators, tourism boards, brands, and media outlets.

David Omondi Onyango, representing Protea Skys Hotel, noted, “On this event, as a hotel, we are ready to give you a good experience and also offer a discount rate for the guests that are flying in. The content creators that are coming on board, we shall all get a feel to see how they can also send the hotel outside there.”

While Jafar, a key partner of the conference, said the event aims to share authentic African stories with global audiences across platforms like YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

The conference will also feature digital storytelling workshops, content creation trainings, and collaborative sessions between local businesses, tourism boards, and international creators. The ultimate goal, organisers say, is to enhance Kampala’s visibility as a top travel destination while promoting sustainable tourism.

This is as they said hosting the conference in Uganda offers a chance to spotlight the country’s cultural heritage, community engagements, and undiscovered natural beauty. The city’s vibrant arts scene, music, and historical landmarks offer the perfect backdrop for travel storytelling.