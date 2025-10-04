Africa Travel Content Creators Conference 2025 Returns To Lagos

Ahead of its third edition, the organ isers of the annual Africa Travel Content Creators (AFTCOC2025)- 2025 Conference, which was earlier scheduled to hold in Kampala, Uganda, is now to hold in Lagos, its traditional hosting city. It will formally open on October 22 and spans 25, 2025. The Convener of the conference, Jibola oluseye Abati, who is the Founder of Taste of Africa Vibes, noted that the change in venue was due to unavoidable circumstances.

Taste of Africa Vibes, a Facebook-based community, with over 67,000 members, brings together African travel influencers, vloggers, bloggers, and tourism professionals to discuss and showcase the continent’s tourism potential through storytelling. Themed; Unveiling Africa Through Creative Content, the four-day event is expected to attract over 200 participants, including content creators, tourism boards, brands, and media outlets. While the conference aims to foster collaboration and skill-sharing among content creators while promoting Lagos as a travel destination as it offers opportunity to showcase its diverse culture, and other attractions to the global audience.

On the conference, Abati disclosed; ‘‘The Africa Travel Content Creator Conference (AFTCOC) is the continent’s premier gathering of travel influencers, bloggers, vloggers, photographers, videographers, and digital storytellers. If you create or consume content that showcases Africa’s beauty, culture, destinations, and people — this is your space. ‘‘2025 promises to be our biggest and most exciting edition yet. Come to connect, learn, collaborate, and grow with other passionate travel creatives and industry leaders.’’

The conference will also feature digital storytelling workshops, content creation trainings, and collaborative sessions between local businesses, tourism boards, and international creators. Speaking on the benefits of the conference to the attendees, Abati underlined some of them to include; Knowledge: Learn the business of travel content creation — storytelling, monetisation, branding, audience building, and working with tourism boards.

Connections: Meet fellow creators, African tourism leaders, global travel brands, and potential collaborators. Exposure: Get featured in post-event spotlights, creator directories, and brand pitches. Inspiration: Witness Africa’s beauty and discover stories that deserve to be told. While on the facilitators of the conference, he said; ‘‘we’re bringing together top African and international speakers from: Meta / TikTok / YouTube; African Tourism Boards; Award-winning content creators; and Travel PR and marketing agencies.’’

On the scheduled programmes for the conference, he disclosed that Day One is for arrival and welcome reception, with an opportunity for evening networking mixer; and meet with fellow delegates in a relaxed setting over African cuisine and entertainment. Day with feature the main conference, with keynote speakers, interactive panel discussions, creator showcase, brand networking, and conference excursion/ experience. Day Three features include; creative city tour, capture through your lens – markets, arts, food, nightlife, and more. While Day Four entails optional experience excursions.