Africa Travel And Tourism Honours Akinboboye’s Impactful Role In Tourism 2025

Founder and President of La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Otunba Ol- awanle Akinboboye, has once again received a global acclaimed as the Africa Travel and Tourism (ATT) has bestowed on its an award for his ‘Impactful Role in Tourism.’

In a special award series by the group, Akinboboye was named among the cele- brated 100 Most Impactful People in Travel and Tourism in Africa.

The group in a message congratulated the multiple award winner and initiator of motherland Beckons’ IPADA Celebrations, noting, “Congratulations to Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, Founder, La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort for being one of the 100 Most Impactful People in Travel and Tourism In Africa.

‘‘This is in recognition of your substantial contributions, to the travel and tourism industry, we celebrate you as one of Africa’s Most Impactful Travel and Tourism Personalities in 2025.”

His La Campagne Tropicana Beach Re- sort, which is one of the most visited and celebrated African themed resort in the world has over the years received multiple awards and recognition for its blend of Africa culture and t r a d i t i o n with mod- ern motifs to curate an immersive experience for visitors to the resort.

