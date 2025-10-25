Africa Tourism Awards 2025: West Africa Tourism Organisation Earns Two Nominations

West Africa Tourism Organisation (WATO) is on song as the organisation has earned two vital nominations in this year’s Africa Tour- ism Award 2025 (The Balearica Awards). The two categories are: Best Tourism Non-Profit Award and Best Responsible Tourism Initiative Award (Through its West Africa Ecotourism Network – WAEN). The Chief Executive Officer of WATO, a tourism organistion devoted to the development and promotion of West Africa countries tourism, including Nigeria, across the world, Ola Wright expressed delight over the nominations, saying it’s a recognisation of the work and impact of WATO.

‘‘These nominations are a re- flection of our commitment to advancing sustainable, inclusive, and responsible tourism across West Africa. It is rightful we ex- tend our gratitude to our partners, members, and communities who continue to walk this journey with us,’’ said Wright. The award ceremony is sched- uled to hold on November 2, 2025, at the Hilton London Canary Wharf