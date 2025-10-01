Africa Think Tank Summit To Tackle Public Financial Mgt Reforms

As fiscal pressures mount across the continent, African leaders and policy experts are preparing for the 11th Africa Think Tank Summit (ATTS) that could reshape how nations fund their own development — from taxation to tangible action, according to a press release The statement said that the Summit, which will be held from 8–10 October 2025 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, has as its theme “From Taxation to Action: Bridging Policy and Implementation in Public Financial Management (PFM) in Africa.”

The event is supported by the World Bank, the Hewlett Foundation, and hosted by the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia through its Ministry of Finance. Speaking at a press conference, conveners from the African Capacity Building Foundation (ACBF), the African Union Commission (AUC), and the African Leadership Excellence Academy (AFLEX) emphasised the significance of the Summit, which comes at a critical time in Africa’s economic journey.

“The Summit will be a great opportunity to deliberate on pressing issues of the day— and issues of the future,” said Zadig Abreha, President of AFLEX. “The theme speaks directly to Africa’s long-time challenges. It’s not only about designing good policies, but ensuring they are implemented effectively and sustainably.”

With global aid declining and fiscal pressure rising, speakers emphasized that Africa’s future hinges on turning policy into practice—especially in the area of domestic resource mobilization. “Across Africa, bold fiscal reforms are being announced, but the true test lies not in their design—but in their implementation,” said Mr. Mamadou Biteye, Executive Secretary of ACBF.

“Knowledge without implementation has little impact. The Summit will move beyond dialogue to the launch of concrete initiatives.” Mr. Biteye highlighted several key initiatives that will be unveiled at the Summit, including the Africa Think Tank Platform Project, designed to connect and empower research institutions across the continent and strengthen their engagement with policymakers.

“We are also launching a Book on African Think Tanks, which documents experiences, lessons learned, and their contributions to policymaking,” he added. “And with practical innovations like the PFM Hackathon and hands-on training workshops, professionals will be equipped with the skills to solve real fiscal challenges.”

During the briefing, ACBF’s Head of Communications, Fatou Diouf, emphasized the important role of journalists in shaping public discourse around PFM reforms, and encouraged media representatives to localize the Summit’s stories for their audiences.

“We see media not just as observers, but as co-creators of Africa’s fiscal future. We encourage journalists to engage, question, and share the real stories behind the numbers,” she said. The Africa Think Tank Summit, now in its 11th edition, has evolved into a premier space for connecting evidence, policy, and action. This year’s Summit will confront the enduring challenge of bridging the implementation gap—a key barrier to Africa’s self-reliant development.