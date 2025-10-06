Africa Targets Methane Reduction With $3.35m Livestock Project

The International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI), backed by the Bezos Earth Fund and the Global Methane Hub, has launched a three-year, $3.35 million project to breed cattle that emit less methane.

The programme, part of the Global Methane Genetics Initiative, will enhance indigenous livestock breeds to reduce greenhouse gases while boosting productivity, food security, and climate resilience for smallholder farmers across Africa.

Andy Jarvis, Director of the Future of Food at the Bezos Earth Fund: “Reducing methane from cattle is one of the most elegant solutions we have to slow climate change.

Thanks to collaboration with the Global Methane Hub, we’re backing an effort that uses age-old selection practices to identify and promote naturally low-emitting cattle – locking in climate benefits for generations to come.”

Livestock in Africa account for 18 percent of global methane emissions from animals, with cattle in Sub-Saharan Africa responsible for 70 per cent.

Without intervention, these emissions could triple by 2050. By applying genetics to Africa’s diverse indigenous breeds, ILRI aims to deliver measurable climate benefits in line with the 1.5°C target while improving livelihoods.

The initiative will combine methane measurement from 3,000 cows across five countries with microbial profiling in over 1,000 tropical cattle.

Scientists will use genetic tools to identify animals that withstand heat, require fewer resources, and produce less methane.

These cattle will be introduced into national breeding programmes in Kenya, Ethiopia, South Africa, Burkina Faso, and Benin.

Raphael Mrode, Principal Investigator at ILRI: “By integrating advanced genetics with Africa’s indigenous breeds and farmer knowledge, we can achieve meaningful reductions in methane emissions while strengthening rural livelihoods through improved productivity.”

ILRI will coordinate from Nairobi and Addis Ababa in partnership with institutions including South Africa’s Agricultural Research Council, CIRAD (France), CIRDES (Burkina Faso), and Université d’Abomey-Calavi (Benin).

Private-sector partners such as URUS and GENUS will support dissemination through breeding networks. Roel Veerkamp, Professor at Wageningen University & Research: “This work brings together the best of science, industry, and the global breeding community to accelerate genetic improvement for methane efficiency worldwide.

It fits nicely with our mission at WUR to explore the potential of nature to improve the quality of life.” A 12 per cent reduction in livestock methane over 20 years, with annual cuts of 0.6 per cent.

Productivity gains reducing methane intensity per kilogram of milk by 20 to 25 per cent within five years. Publicly available genomic data for low-cost breeding improvements.

Wider access to productive, climate-resilient livestock, with a focus on women and youth farmers.

The project represents a long-term, cost-effective solution to methane mitigation, aligning livestock development with global climate goals and the future of African farming communities.