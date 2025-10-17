Africa Takes Centre Stage In Global Climate-Livestock Dialogue

The International Greenhouse Gas & Animal Agriculture Conference (GGAA) is taking place in Africa for the first time, marking a milestone for the global livestock sector.

The 9th edition, held in Nairobi, Kenya, brings together more than 500 scientists, policymakers, and industry leaders to tackle one of agriculture’s most urgent challenges—reducing greenhouse gas emissions from livestock while strengthening food security and rural economies.

Co-hosted by the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) and the Norwegian Institute of Bioeconomy Research (NIBIO), GGAA 2025 is placing Africa and other low- and middle-income regions at the centre of global climate discussions. Hosting the event in Nairobi reflects the continent’s growing influence in shaping sustainable livestock systems.

Africa is home to one-third of the world’s livestock, which contribute significantly to national economies—up to 80 percent of GDP in some countries—and account for nearly 0.8 gigatons of annual emissions.

The conference aims to ensure that the voices and needs of smallholder farmers, who form the backbone of livestock production in the region, are represented in global debates. “The decision to bring GGAA to Nairobi is deliberate and significant.

Low- and middleincome livestock systems have been under-represented in global climate science. GGAA 2025 changes that,” said Claudia Arndt, Senior Scientist at the International Livestock Research Institute and Team Leader of the Mazingira Centre.