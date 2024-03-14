Africa Surges to Become Third Largest E-gaming Market With 186M Players

Africa surges to become the third largest e-gaming market with 186 million players The number of gamers in Africa has more than doubled since 2015, from 77 million to 186 million players, making it one of the fastest-growing gaming markets in the world. Speaking with CNN’s Zain Asher Jay Shapiro, the Chairperson of the Pan-African Gaming Group, said despite the continent being a new industry, its growing to become one of the largest markets. “In Africa, it’s a fairly new industry.

So, we’re starting from essentially zero about five years ago, to 10 years from now, we’re on track to become the third largest market globally in the world behind the US and China, just through sheer demographics – the fact that Africa has more than a billion youth.” At Nairobi’s Afrigamer gaming hub, players travel from across the country to compete in tournaments. Afrigamer founder, Emmanuel Oyewole, said: “This physical location helps you meet your friends, the people you meet online you get to meet them physically here. So, we make a safe space for them.

Also, why you need to come here is again the issue of internet, not everyone will be able to subscribe for something big like a big mbps of internet in their house. So, you have to come here to be able to game.” The vast majority of Africa’s gamers play on their phones. Shapiro explains: “Africa is very much a mobile-first continent. It’s predicted that by 2026 we’ll have more smartphones in Africa than all of India, for example. So, if you’re making games for Africa, you’re making them on your mobile phone.” Shapiro is also the founder and CEO of Usiku Games which he says focuses on making mobile games for good, to counter Africa’s large online sports betting market.