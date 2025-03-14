Africa Should Free Self From U.S. Influence To Prosper –Agazuma

Share

In recent times, a growing sentiment among African leaders and intellectuals has emerged, calling for the continent to reevaluate its economic, political and social relationship with the United States. A strong advocate for this movement is Ross Agazuma, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In this interview, he calls on African nations to pursue total and complete independence from the United States, citing the detrimental impact of President Donald Trump’s policies, PATRICK OKOHUE reports

You recently called on Nigeria and other African nations to free themselves from the shackles of the United States of America. Why did you make such call?

During his tenure from 2017 to 2021, U.S. President, Donald Trump’s policies towards Africa were often seen as neglectful, dismissive and damaging to the long-term interests of the continent.

While some African leaders remained engaged with the United States under Trump’s leadership, many came to view the administration as increasingly indifferent to Africa’s development needs and potential.

How do you mean?

One of the most glaring incidents during Trump’s presidency was his infamous comment about several African nations, calling them ‘shithole countries.’ This statement, reported by multiple sources, was made in the context of a discussion on immigration.

It reflected a clear disdain for Africa, and while the Trump administration denied the remark, the comment reinforced negative stereotypes about the continent and its people.

Such language reinforced a historical narrative that viewed Africa as a place of need and poverty, rather than as a vibrant and diverse continent with immense potential for growth and innovation.

Trump’s administration proposed significant cuts to U.S. foreign aid, including aid programmes in Africa, which historically had been critical in supporting humanitarian efforts, development projects, and health initiatives.

This policy shift was seen as detrimental to Africa’s growth prospects, as many African countries rely on foreign assistance to supplement their national budgets and address pressing issues like poverty, health, education, and infrastructure development.

Additionally, the rhetoric accompanying these cuts often implied that Africa should ‘stand on its own’ without the need for U.S. assistance, all while failing to consider the systemic barriers to Africa’s development – barriers that are often perpetuated by global economic structures, which are largely shaped by powers like the U.S. Under the Trump administration, U.S.-Africa trade relations were often framed in ways that prioritised American interests over the developmental goals of African nations.

The lack of significant efforts to reform or improve trade deals with African countries meant that many African nations continued to export raw materials while importing finished goods, thus stifling local industries and limiting economic development.

Rather than empowering African economies to grow and diversify, Trump’s policies seemed to reinforce Africa’s role as a resource supplier rather than a key player in global trade. Moreover, African nations’ inability to access fair and equitable trade terms limited their capacity to break free from reliance on foreign aid and investment.

Are these enough reasons to suggest Africa’s complete independence from the United States?

My call for Africa to break free from its dependency on the U.S. is driven by the conviction that Africa cannot afford to remain under the influence of foreign powers that do not prioritise the continent’s welfare.

It is time for African nations to take charge of their economic and political futures and begin pursuing policies that reflect their true potential as independent actors on the global stage.

One of the central points of my argument is Africa’s deep economic dependence on the United States. For decades, African countries have been caught in a cycle of borrowing, foreign aid, and exporting raw materials with little in return.

Africa cannot afford to remain under the influence of foreign powers that do not prioritise the continent’s welfare

This dependency perpetuates a system where African economies are largely controlled by foreign interests, preventing them from achieving true economic independence.

By pursuing total independence from the U.S., African countries would be better positioned to promote intra-Africa trade: With a focus on internal market integration, African nations could begin reducing their reliance on foreign imports and expand regional trade.

Agreements like the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) are a step in the right direction. African nations would also be able to invest in local industries: Independence would allow African nations to prioritise the development of their own industries, from manufacturing to technology, thereby reducing their dependency on external markets.

They would be able to control natural resources: Africa is endowed with vast natural resources, but the current economic structure often sees these resources exploited by foreign companies with minimal benefit to local economies.

Economic independence would allow African nations to gain better control over their own resources, turning them into drivers of development.

Are you suggesting that African nations are under the grip of external influences?

Beyond economic concerns, we must not overlook the importance of political independence. Over the years, Africa has been subject to political influence and interference by Western powers, particularly the U.S. These interventions often undermine local governance, democracy, and sovereignty.

For instance, U.S. support for certain regimes or political parties in African nations often leads to internal divisions, as governments are perceived to be acting at the behest of foreign powers rather than representing the interests of their citizens. Furthermore, the promotion of Western democratic ideals, sometimes at the cost of African cultural norms and values has often led to instability and conflict.

By distancing themselves from the U.S., African countries would have the freedom to pursue political systems that reflect their unique needs and cultures, and create stronger democratic institutions that are truly accountable to their people. For years, Africa has been portrayed in the West, particularly in the U.S., through a narrow lens of poverty, disease, and conflict.

This narrative has been detrimental to the continent, overshadowing its rich cultural heritage, history, and potential. It is my belief that by breaking free from the influence of the U.S., African nations can begin to redefine their own identities on their terms, focusing on positive social progress, innovation, and cultural exchange.

The continent is rich in diversity, with multiple languages, traditions, and creative industries that deserve recognition and respect. Independence from Western control would allow Africa to shape its narrative, free from stereotypes.

What economic benefits will Africa derive from freeing itself from the stranglehold of the United States?

My call for independence from the U.S. is not just about sovereignty; it’s also about prosperity. African nations have the potential to create a thriving, self-sufficient continent that attracts investment, develops its industries, and fosters social cohesion.

As African nations gain more control over their economic destiny, they will be able to pursue new trade and investment opportunities with emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil, as well as with regional and continental markets. The goal would be to forge trade agreements that are mutually beneficial, rather than exploitative, and create new avenues for economic growth.

Currently, many African nations are heavily reliant on a few industries, such as oil or agriculture, and often depend on foreign companies to develop these sectors. By regaining control over their economies, African nations could focus on diversifying into other areas, such as technology, renewable energy, and manufacturing.

Economic independence would allow African countries to invest in infrastructure projects that meet the needs of their growing populations. By prioritising sustainable development projects, such as renewable energy, transportation networks, and digital infrastructure, African nations could foster long-term growth and reduce their reliance on foreign aid and loans.

My vision of a free, independent Africa is a compelling call for change. By breaking free from the economic and political control of the United States, African nations could unlock their true potential and chart a path towards self-sufficiency, growth, and prosperity

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

