Africa Rises for Research, Development

How African countries could stimulate research and education to promote and trigger the development towards tackling the multifaceted challenges confronting Africa, and foster a future of a developed continent driven by cutting-edge research, quality education was for two days last week at the front burner at a forum of critical stakeholders in Africa.

Conference

It was at the 9th Annual Conference of the West and Central African Research and Education Network (WACREN), which offered a veritable platform for major stakeholders in research and education in Africa to deliberate on the future and development of the continent through collaboration and partnership that will rejig research profile of the continent.

The conference organised by the West and Central African Research and Education Network and hosted by the Nigerian Research and Education Network (NgREN), a flagship of the National Universities Commission (NUC), brought together participants, who include higher education policy makers and funders, academia, National Research and Education Networks (NRENs), ministries and agencies in charge of higher education and digital transformation across the region as well as participants across the globe.

The theme of the conference, which took place at the Abuja Continental Hotel, Abuja, was “Charting the Course: Forging FutureReady Higher Education and Research Communities.” Other various sub-themes as presented at different plenary sessions of the two day conference, include “Cultivating Solutions: Open Infrastructure for Agriculture and Public Health Research in Africa,” “Research Data Management Best Practices: Local Solutions for Global Impact,” “Empowering Voices: Strategies for Equitable Access and Participation,” “Open Network and Identity: Building Secure and Sustainable Solutions,” among others.

Part of the consensus at the conference was to achieve the envisioned research goals through knowledge exchange, networking and partnerships, as well as huge investments in research to encourage researchers and boost development efforts. Also, the West and Central African Research Education Network called for national policy, governance, and institutional framework to support the deployment of open science in Nigerian universities.

Other activities at the two-day conference include a special summit that discussed digital education infrastructure to enhance pedagogy delivery and a workshop on building a framework for open research in Nigeria. Through a series of targeted plenaries, workshops, and speaking sessions, the conference highlighted ongoing initiatives, activities, partnerships and projects that showcase how research and education networks, and their communities are positioning themselves to tackle the future with African-bred and African-led solutions and services.

Focus

According to the West and Central African Research and Education Network, in an era defined by rapid changes in the environment, including technological advancements, dynamic policies and geo-political changes on the African landscape, research and education communities have to re-strategise to be agile, adaptive and nimble-footed to leverage their strengths to be more productive, relevant and catalyse socio-economic development through research and education.

Besides, the gathering was meant to foster better understanding and collaboration, as well as provide the much needed tonic for exchange of ideas for the transformation of Africa through research outputs that significantly appeal to socio-political, economic and other developmental challenges facing the continent.

Given the multifarious challenges confronting Africa, the participants and particularly the Nigerian Government stressed the importance of research and investment in research and development as a vehicle towards achieving sustainable socioeconomic growth of Africa.

Discourse

Setting the tone of the conference, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of West and Central African Research and Education Network, Dr Boubakar Barry, from Senegal, spoke of the need for deliberate investment in research, just as he noted that to address the plethora of challenges confronting the Africa, the governments in African countries must prioritise research.

This, he said they should do by demonstrating deliberate political will to invest substantially in Research and Development (R&D), a major catalyst for growth, in their various countries within the continent. The Chief Executive Officer, however, lamented the failure of African countries, except South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia in attaining the recommended government spending on research, noting that apart from those three nations, all other countries in the continent were too far from the required investments in the sector.

Boubakar, therefore, insisted that although some governments were making good efforts to change the narrative of Research and Development, research is not cheap and as such requires significant resources. He stated: “I think the governments should do more because without research, we will not progress, and we cannot address the challenges or harness solutions for societal development.

“Having been tested, but fortified by the challenges posed by the rippling effects of COVID-19, RENs and the higher education fraternity need to bring the lessons of the past with a view to defining a sustainable future. “This year’s conference is unique as it serves as the forum for all stakeholders in our ecosystem to chart the course of our common future with a common resolve.

We hope for highly interactive events where various stakeholders will deliberate on matters of community interest for the development of research and education in our part of the world. “As critical stakeholder in advancing digital connectivity and fostering collaboration across Nigeria’s research and education landscape, NgREN is proud to spearhead initiatives that empower academic and scientific communities in the Nigerian University System.”

In his address at the conference, the Minister of Education, Prof Tahir Mamman, reiterated the pivotal role of education in shaping the future of nations. He, however, reaffirmed the importance of research and education in driving sustainable development, and highlighted the need for African countries to address challenges in their education systems, even as he underscored the transformative power of collaboration and innovation.

“As we gather here today, we are reminded of the top quality education to ensure equity and inclusivity and adapting to the desecration, dialogue, and evolving global landscape we find solutions to challenges that confront our educational system.” Mamman further re-echoed the importance and need of leveraging initiatives such as the WACREN conference to strengthen regional ties and build networks that transcend geographical boundaries.

Curiously, the Minister also called for collective efforts to advance education and research in West and Central Africa, recognising the potential of innovative minds and scholarly endeavours to provide solutions to pressing issues in the continent. Mamman, who further highlighted the Federal Ministry of Education’s roadmap to transform the education system of Nigeria under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, expressed optimism about the future of the nation’s education sector and called for support from stakeholders across the African continent to reposition Africa for development.

Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Dr Chris Maiyaki expressed the need for proactive, innovative, and forward-thinking approaches to teaching, learning and research. Subsequently, he encouraged participants to embrace digital transformation, foster collaboration, and cultivate a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship among students and faculty, adding that collective efforts are needed to shape a brighter future for Africa’s generations to come.

“I encourage all participants to actively engage in sessions, network with their peers and seize the opportunity to contribute their expertise and insight to the discussions. Together we can forge stronger and more resilient higher education and research communities that are capable of shaping a brighter future for generations to come. And, I wish you all to be productive.”

On his part, the Secretary General of the Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities (CVCNU), Prof Yakubu Ochefu, underscored the importance of the Open Science Platform, “a global initiative directed at producing best practices on how to conduct research, store research, and share research with a community of stakeholders ranging from students to other professionals and the rest of society.”

He disclosed that as part of deliverables from a workshop held last year that set an agenda for the 9th conference, CVCNU would be presenting a draft model of the Open Science Policy for Nigerian Universities at the event. According to Yakubu, the CVCNU is collaborating with the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) to deliver on a project, tagged: Tertiary Education, Research, Applications & Services (TERAS) in the Science Platform, aligning with the policy guidelines.

He recalled that the first phase of TERAS was launched by the Minister of Education, Prof Tahir Mamman in October 2023. The Secretary-General said: “What TERAS has done is to put nearly two billion pages of research output from Nigerian universities into a database. We have not had that before. Those of you who went to school had written MSc, PhD projects, and most times the projects end up on the shelves of your libraries or the shelves of your departments.

“What TERAS has done is to put all of that into one database so that any researcher or scholar who can access the internet can go there and search that research and see how you can add value to the plethora of challenges that we have in Nigeria, or extend the boundaries of knowledge we have in Nigeria.”

In his presentation, the Chief Strategy Officer for the West and Central African Research and Education Network, Omo Oaiya, during the Libsense National Workshop, one of the sessions at the conference, described open science as the movement to make scientific research and its dissemination accessible to all levels of society, including amateurs and professionals.

The workshop, according to him, was focused on priority setting and capacity building for university leadership, librarians, and university Information Communication Technology (ICT) directors. Oaiya said all is set to kickstart the implementation of open science at the national level and across universities in Nigeria, stating that early career researchers drawn from various Nigerian universities alongside their counterparts from the West African region developed advocacy reports that created further awareness of open science.

While calling for reform in research approaches, and emphasising the crucial need for culture adaptation that links academic research to the immediate needs of their environment, Oaiya disclosed that the West and Central African Research and Education Network is showcasing Nigeria as one of the leading countries in the region.

“So, we brought researchers together here in Abuja to see how it is done here. The National Informant Institute of Japan has an infrastructure solution that we believe can solve the problem. “Through the conversations with the Committee of Vice-chancellors, Association of ICT Directors, and Librarians, we have deliberated on institutionalising open science on campuses,” he stated.