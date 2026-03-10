Africa Records Highest Plane Accident Rate Globally

Africa recorded the highest air accident rate globally last year, according to the latest report by the International Air Transport Association (IATA). In its 2025 Annual Safety Report, IATA said the African region recorded seven accidents, a significant improvement from 2024. The report highlights mixed results across the continent, showing progress in overall frequency but a decline in fatality risk.

The continent’s 2025 rate of 7.86 remains the highest globally, despite the year-onyear improvement. According to the clearing house, which tracks more than 300 global airlines, while jet safety improved dramatically (falling from 13.10 to 3.59), the turboprop accident rate increased to 14.96. Turboprops accounted for five of the seven accidents in the region. After two years of zero fatality risk (2023–2024), the region saw a spike to 2.19 in 2025.

This was driven by a small number of fatal events that highlighted the impact of rigid obstacles near runways. IATA noted that airport facilities contributed to 16 per cent of global accidents in 2025, stressing that in Africa, the focus remains on the “Focus Africa” initiative to help states achieve the 75 per cent implementation target for International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPS).

The Middle East & North Africa (MENA) region continued its stellar streak with only one accident (a runway excursion) and a fatality risk that has remained at zero since 2019. Globally, in 2025, there were 51 accidents across 38.7 million flights.

While the total number of accidents fell (from 54 in 2024), the total number of onboard fatalities rose to 394, emphasising that even as flying becomes statistically safer, the severity of individual incidents remains a critical concern for regulators. IATA Director-General Willie Walsh said: “Flying is the safest form of longdistance travel. Accidents are extremely rare, and each one reminds us to be even more focused on continuous improvement through global standards and collaboration guided by safety data.”