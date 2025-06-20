Africa Re, UNICEF Sign $1.5m Deal To Empower Nigerian Youths

Share

UNICEF and African Reinsurance Corporation (Africa Re) has signed a landmark agreement to support climate change education and green skills development for children and young people in Nigeria.

The signing ceremony took place at Africa Re’s headquarters in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Under the agreement, the African Reinsurance Corporation will contribute US$1.5 million over a five-year period to UNICEF to strengthen climate change education and empower young people to take action in their communities and access employment opportunities in the green economy.

“This partnership with Africa Re reflects our shared commitment to building a more climate-resilient future for children and young people,” said Cristian Munduate, UNICEF Representative in Nigeria.

“By supporting climate change education, we are giving young people the tools to protect themselves, lead action in their communities, and contribute meaningfully to a more sustainable Nigeria.”

The collaboration will enable UNICEF to expand access to climate-resilient education and digital learning platforms like the Nigeria Learning Passport and Youth Marketplace Agency (YOMA), train teachers, equip schools, and support youth-led climate initiatives.

The programme will particularly target vulnerable children and young people in states most at risk from climate-related shocks.

Speaking at the signing ceremony on behalf of Dr Corneille Karekezi, Group Managing Director / Chief Executive Officer of Africa Re, who was unavoidably absent, Mr Kiiza Bichetero, Deputy Managing Director / Chief Operating Officer Elect, stated: “Africa Re is very proud to be associated with this noble initiative of the United Nations Children’s Fund namely, supporting the empowerment of the youth through Climate Change Education and Green Skills.

This partnership with Africa Re will provide the knowledge and skills needed by children and adolescents to respond to the climate crisis and contribute to implementing climate change mitigation and adaptation solutions in Nigeria”.

This initiative builds on UNICEF’s work with the Government of Nigeria to integrate climate change into national education policies, curriculum, teacher training, and infrastructure. Through this partnership, UNICEF aims to reach over 4.8 million children and young people with climate education and green skills development.

The agreement also provides for storytelling, media engagement, and site visits to showcase the impact of the African Reinsurance Corporation’s support and elevate the voices of young changemakers across Nigeria.

