Africa Re Posts 8.99% Increase In Turnover To $879.05m

Africa Re has recorded an 8.99 per cent increase in turnover for the nine months ended 30 September 2024, climbing from $806.55 million in the first nine months of 2023 to $879.05 million a year later.

Premium growth was partly attributable to marketing efforts, strong pricing momentum and the economic development of several African markets. Gross incurred losses rose by 8.01 per cent to $436.78 million USD from $404.4 million at end-September 2023.

Underwriting income for the first three quarters of the current year reached $79.52 million, representing a 100.82 per cent increase compared with the $39.6 million posted a year earlier. The net combined ratio improved by 4.92 points to 88.74 per cent.

Investments and other income amounted to $71.74 million, up by 59.4 per cent year-on-year. Net profit for the period stood at $131.43 million, against $75.45 million for the first nine months of 2023, marking a 74.2 per cent improvement.

