Africa Propels Tourism Arrivals To Over 1.1 Bn In 9 Months

Africa has continued to maintain its growth trajectory in global tourism as its propelled international tourism arrivals to over 1.1 billion in nine months (January – September 2025), about 50 million more than in the same period of 2024, as its recorded a 10% increase in arrivals, with North Africa (+11%) and Sub-Saharan Africa (+10%) leading the growth chart.

This is as international arrivals grew 5% compared to the same period in 2024 and 3% above pre-pandemic year 2019. This is contained in the latest edition of the World Tourism Ba- rometer of the UN Tourism.

The results are said to reflect sustained travel demand throughout the year despite high inflation in tourism services and mixed traveller confidence due to geo-political and trade tensions.

The third quarter saw a 4% increase over 2024, with a strong Northern Hemisphere summer season. UN Tourism outgoing Secretary General, Zurab Pololikashvili, who is elated by this development, said: “International tourism has continued to experience sustained growth so far in 2025 in terms of international arrivals and most importantly in receipts, despite high inflation in tourism services and geopolitical tensions.

“Africa and Europe in particular stand out for their results.” Africa saw the strongest performance among regions, with 10% increase in arrivals, according to limited available data, as both North Africa posted (+11%) and Sub-Saharan Africa (+10%), recording double-digit growth in arrivals.

Europe is the world’s largest destination region, with 625 mil- lion international tourists, a 4% increase from the same months in 2024. The Americas recorded 2% growth this period, with a 3% increase in Q1 and Q2 but a slight drop in Q3 (-1%).

The Middle East grew 2% compared to the same period in 2024. This represents 33% more arrivals than in 2019, the strongest regional results relative to the pre-pandemic year. Arrivals in Asia and the Pacific grew 8%, reaching 90% of pre-pandemic numbers (-10% compared to January-September 2019), as the region continues to recover.

North-East Asia stood out with a 17% increase in arrivals relative to 2024 but remained 12% below 2019 levels. Some of the highest growth rates in arrivals were recorded in Brazil (+45% versus 2024), Vietnam and Egypt (both +21%), as well as Ethiopia and Japan (both +18%).

South Africa reported 17% growth, Sri Lanka and Mongolia both 16%, and Morocco 14%. All of these destinations have already surpassed 2019 levels.